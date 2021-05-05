Buzz Bites: Mother's Day options, plus bottles of school spirit

Master chocolatier Ann Czaja will return to lead an afternoon of savoring a flight of a premium line of chocolates; each selection will be paired with a DuCard wine. The event is $69; as seating is limited, advanced registration is required. Alas, Wine Club members will not get a discount for this particular event.

Sign up at ducardvineyards.com.

A toast to Virginia Tech Look for Fightin’ Hokies Lager from Hardywood Park Craft Brewery. The classic Munich-style Helles lager is available in bottles from stores and restaurants across the commonwealth. Later this summer, cans and drafts will be available.

In case you’re wondering what a beer honoring the Hokies tastes like, it’s described as having “pleasant aromatics of fresh[ly] baked bread, a subtle underlying floral herbal note from the noble hops, and a touch of malt sweetness in the finish.” It’s said to pair well with pizza, pub food and mild cheeses.

The Market adds locationsTiger Fuel Company is adding two new locations for fans of The Markets. Look for The Market at Dillwyn in the former Lucky’s Exxon location at the intersection of Route 20 and U.S. 15; fried chicken and freshly brewed coffee are among the enticements.