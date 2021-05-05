Buzz Bites: Mother's Day options, plus bottles of school spirit

This week’s Buzz Bites takes a glance at Mother’s Day dining options, plus a new lager that shows its school spirit.
At Blue Ridge CaféBlue Ridge Café in Ruckersville offers two ways to spoil the ladies in your life on Mother’s Day this year.
The Grand Brunch Buffet will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday for $32.95 per person. Seniors 65 and older pay $28.95, and children 12 and younger get in for $12.
Breakfast selections will include eggs Benedict, sausage gravy and biscuits, home-fried potatoes, and French toast; lunch entrées include chicken tarragon, steamed shrimp, petit beef tenders with mushroom sauce, roasted pork with peach barbecue glaze, and lemon butter-seared salmon.
Evening dinner specials will be served from 4 to 9 p.m. Look for grilled beef tenderloin, champagne chicken and rockfish with crab and shrimp stuffing.
Learn more or make reservations at www.blueridgecafe.com/mothersday or dial (434) 985-3633, Ext. 1.
At DuCard VineyardsIf you need to offer Mom a raincheck, this one’s pretty delectable. DuCard’s Mother’s Day Sunday Brunch with music by harpist Vicky Lee has sold out, but there’s still time to register for the Chocolate and Wine Pairing from 2 to 5 p.m. May 23.
Master chocolatier Ann Czaja will return to lead an afternoon of savoring a flight of a premium line of chocolates; each selection will be paired with a DuCard wine. The event is $69; as seating is limited, advanced registration is required. Alas, Wine Club members will not get a discount for this particular event.
Sign up at ducardvineyards.com.
A toast to Virginia Tech Look for Fightin’ Hokies Lager from Hardywood Park Craft Brewery. The classic Munich-style Helles lager is available in bottles from stores and restaurants across the commonwealth. Later this summer, cans and drafts will be available.
In case you’re wondering what a beer honoring the Hokies tastes like, it’s described as having “pleasant aromatics of fresh[ly] baked bread, a subtle underlying floral herbal note from the noble hops, and a touch of malt sweetness in the finish.” It’s said to pair well with pizza, pub food and mild cheeses.
The Market adds locationsTiger Fuel Company is adding two new locations for fans of The Markets. Look for The Market at Dillwyn in the former Lucky’s Exxon location at the intersection of Route 20 and U.S. 15; fried chicken and freshly brewed coffee are among the enticements.
The Market at Scottsville is tentatively scheduled to open at the intersection of Route 20 and James River Road. Visit tigerfuel.com for all the details.
Mobile Food Pantry programThe Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors raised $12,500 during March for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry program. The program brings fresh produce and shelf-stable proteins to people in 11 rural locations; eight are in the Charlottesville area.
In 2020, CAAR raised more than $30,000 for the Food Bank.
Coconut milk madness Dunkin’s is adding coconut milk to its nondairy options in Dunkin’ Coconut Refreshers — look for Pink Strawberry, Golden Peach and Purple Pomegranate options — and the new Coconutmilk Iced Latte.
Medium-sized Coconut Refreshers are $3 through May 25. Get all the particulars at www.dunkindonuts.com.
While you’re there, keep an eye out for the new Butter Pecan Sundae Signature Latte, Bacon-Topped Avocado Toast and new Sunrise Batch Hot Coffee. And, of course, Thursday is National Nurses’ Day, which means all healthcare workers can get a free medium hot or iced coffee.