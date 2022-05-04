Buzz Bites: Mother's Day enjoyment and more

This week’s Buzz Bites gets started with some Mother’s Day options, just in case you haven’t chosen your celebration yet.

At DuCard VineyardsThe Mother’s Day Sunday Brunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at DuCard. Expect a four-course Sunday brunch of dishes paired with wines. The amuse bouche selection includes cucumber tea sandwiches, bruschetta, boursin and soppressata crostini, served with 2019 XOXO.

The first course of asparagus and tarragon soup is served with onion confit/roast mushroom quiche and comes with 2020 Chardonnay. A salad of mixed greens and fresh citrus with balsamic dressing is paired with 2021 Rosé.

Provencal Chicken with Tuscan Panzanella is accompanied by 2020 Cabernet Franc. For dessert, look for Basque burnt cheesecake with 2019 C’est Trop.

Paulo Franco will provide the Spanish guitar music.

The meal is $79 per person, not including tax and service charge, and Wine Club members get a 15% discount. Reservations are required in advance at ducardvineyards.com.

At Bonefish GrillOptions for Mother’s Day dining at Bonefish Grill include the seasonal Rockefeller Butterfish and Carrot Lava Cake.

Also available will be Caprese Dip and Shrimp Skewers, which can be washed down with the Smoked Old-Fashioned and the Strawberry Citrus Martini. Get all the details at www.bonefishgrill.com.

At Prince MichelPrince Michel Vineyard & Winery will serve its Mother’s Day Brunch from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Look for pot roast with gravy, sliced ham, fire-roasted chicken, asparagus and cheese phyllo, macaroni and cheese, green beans, mashed potatoes and a variety of rolls and desserts.

The meal is $39.99 for ages 17 and older; it’s $19.99 for ages 5 to 16, and children ages 4 and younger can eat for free. Make reservations by emailing mhaney@princemichel.com. Get all the particulars at princemichel.com.

At Devils BackboneDevils Backbone Brewing Company has teamed up with TikTok star and Maryland tattoo artist Jake Karamol to launch its new Buck Tradition IPA family.

There’s even a Buck Tradition Tattoo Challenge for fans 21 and older who get one of Karamol’s brew-inspired tattoo designs inked on between now and June 30. Tattoo fans who get the designs receive a gift card for a year’s worth of beer. To learn more, go to dbbrewingcompany.com.

At Revalation Vineyards

Author Susie McKenna will be at Revalation Vineyards in Madison will participate in an interactive reading from “Snake in the Grass” from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. The Book World Meets Wine World event, a fundraiser for the Literacy Council of Madison County, will be followed by question-and-answer time and a book signing.

If you’re picking up some wines, keep in mind that 10% of all tasting room sales will benefit the Literacy Council of Madison County. A selection of wines and non-alcoholic verjus will be sold.

Find out more at revalationvineyards.com.

