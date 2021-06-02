Buzz Bites: Milkshake beer and free doughnuts are among this week's treats

This week’s Buzz Bits will begin with a limited-edition milkshake beer available at Sheetz that’s only hanging around while supplies last.
Project I Scream, Brew Scream is brewed in partnership with Goose Island Beer Company. It offers a balance of sweetness from Sheetz Bros. strawberry and banana puree and bite from hops.
A four-pack of 16-ounce cans is $7.99. Learn more at sheetz.com/beerproject.
At Dunkin’Dunkin’ is getting ready for National Donut Day, which falls on Friday this year, by offering its new Lemonade Refreshers and Berry Powdered Donuts. The Lemonade Refreshers, which come in strawberry, peach and blueberry flavors, blend lemonade with flavored fruit concentrate and B vitamins. The new Dunkin’ lemonade also is available on its own.
On Friday, in recognition of the national celebration of all things doughnut, guests can request a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverages while supplies last.
At Duck DonutsDuck Donuts is observing National Donut Day by offering a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar doughnut to everyone who comes by the shop on Friday.
If you’re wondering how National Donut Day got its start, it was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. Get all the details at duckdonuts.com.
At Champion BrewingIf you’re an Eagle Scout, Champion Brewing is honoring you with a Gathering of Eagle Scout Alumni from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
If you are younger than 21, you’ll have soft drink options. The event is free, and although it is presented by the local Virginia Headwaters Council, it doesn’t matter which council you belonged to when you earned Boy Scouting’s highest honor, because all Eagle Scouts are welcome. For details, go to vahcbsa.org. And if you’d like to get on the mailing list for future events, email eaglealumni@virginiaheadwaters.org.
At Revalation VineyardsRevalation Vineyards in Madison County will present a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County from 3 p.m. until sunset Friday. Of the day’s proceeds, 10% will be donated to the council to help support its adult and family education services.
Find out more by emailing info@revalationvineyards.com or dialing (540) 407-1236.
At Dairy MarketNew eateries available at Dairy Market include Citizen Burger Stand, GRN Burger, Manila Street, Mashu Festival and South and Central.
South and Central is Dairy Market’s signature full-service restaurant. Led by Wilson Richey and Ten Course Hospitality, the Latin grill and steakhouse focuses on flavor profiles from South and Central America. Look for creative choices from chef Kelvin Barrera and mixologist River Hawkins.
Citizen Burger Stand is owned by Andy McClure, who opened his first restaurant at age 22.
GRN Burger is a fast-casual place for plant-based eating. The 100% vegetarian menu is designed to appeal to carnivores, too.
Manila Street features cuisine by Filipino chef Fernando Dizon and his wife, Jessie, who built a following with their food truck.
Mashu Festival, created by executive chef TK Chin, focuses on Asian festival foods.
At Monticello
It’s not too early to register for the second virtual French brasserie cooking class with David Bastide, Monticello Farm Table chef. At 6 p.m. June 25, he will demonstrate preparation of Le Bifteck and sides that will feature fresh ingredients from Monticello’s gardens.
Bastide, a native of southern France, is planning to make chou à la crème for dessert.
Part of the Heritage Harvest Festival event series, the virtual workshop is designed for folks who already enjoy cooking and others who look forward to learning. For tickets, which are $35, go to heritageharvestfestival.com.