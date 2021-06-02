Buzz Bites: Milkshake beer and free doughnuts are among this week's treats

This week’s Buzz Bits will begin with a limited-edition milkshake beer available at Sheetz that’s only hanging around while supplies last.

Project I Scream, Brew Scream is brewed in partnership with Goose Island Beer Company. It offers a balance of sweetness from Sheetz Bros. strawberry and banana puree and bite from hops.

A four-pack of 16-ounce cans is $7.99. Learn more at sheetz.com/beerproject.

At Dunkin’Dunkin’ is getting ready for National Donut Day, which falls on Friday this year, by offering its new Lemonade Refreshers and Berry Powdered Donuts. The Lemonade Refreshers, which come in strawberry, peach and blueberry flavors, blend lemonade with flavored fruit concentrate and B vitamins. The new Dunkin’ lemonade also is available on its own.

On Friday, in recognition of the national celebration of all things doughnut, guests can request a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverages while supplies last.

At Duck DonutsDuck Donuts is observing National Donut Day by offering a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar doughnut to everyone who comes by the shop on Friday.