Buzz Bites: Melting Pot discount card program helps St. Jude's

This week’s Buzz Bites begins with a way to turn an evening out into a way to help children fighting serious diseases.

At Melting PotCharlottesville’s Melting Pot is offering a Donate & Dine cards for each $10 donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through Dec. 31. While you’re enjoying time there with family members and friends during the holiday season, you’ll be getting ready for a discount on a return trip in the new year.

The Donate & Dine card is good for $20 off a purchase of $50 or more made from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, 2023.

The donations add up to help children facing cancer and other life-threatening illnesses; since 2003, Melting Pot has presented more than $14 million to St. Jude.

Learn more at https://www.melting pot.com/donateanddine.aspx.

Champion, Reason and BevanaChampion Brewing Company and Reason Beer are teaming up with beverage platform Bevana, Bevana’s master brewer, Levi Duncan, formerly worked at Champion.

Champion’s taproom will remain open. The breweries’ distribution will be handled by Bevana, and all Champion and Reason beers will be available for delivery through Bevana’s online store. Learn more at ShopBevana.com.

At The Wool FactoryIt’s not too soon to plan ahead for wine-related events at The Wool Factory in January. It’s a chance to sample some small-batch wines, learn more about local vintages and even join a wine club.

Mark your calendars for the Broadcloth Wine Dinner at 6 p.m. Jan. 26. Chef Tucker Yoder will prepare a six-course meal paired with Wool Factory wines. Joy Ting, The Wool Factory’s consulting winemaker and Virginia’s Wine Person of the Year, will be on hand to present The Wool Factory’s small-batch wine collection.

Expect communal seating and some items served family style.

The event is $175 per ticket and includes tax and gratuity.

Next is Wool Factory Wine Fest, which is set for noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 29. A $10 wine-tasting passport will be your ticket to wines from local winemakers. More details will be available closer to the event.

The first pickup for The Workshop Wine Club is planned for Jan. 29, and signups will be going live before long. Wine Club members will receive four curated wines each month, plus a canvas wine tote and a 5% discount on all wine purchased in the shop. Membership comes with a detailed newsletter on every selection.

To get updates while you wait, email kylie@thewoolfactory.com or follow @the_workshop_cville.