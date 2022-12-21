 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Daily Progress is partnering with Paul Obaugh Ford who are sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
BUZZ BITES

Buzz Bites: Melting Pot discount card program helps St. Jude's

  • 0

This week’s Buzz Bites begins with a way to turn an evening out into a way to help children fighting serious diseases.

At Melting PotCharlottesville’s Melting Pot is offering a Donate & Dine cards for each $10 donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through Dec. 31. While you’re enjoying time there with family members and friends during the holiday season, you’ll be getting ready for a discount on a return trip in the new year.

The Donate & Dine card is good for $20 off a purchase of $50 or more made from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, 2023.

The donations add up to help children facing cancer and other life-threatening illnesses; since 2003, Melting Pot has presented more than $14 million to St. Jude.

Learn more at https://www.melting pot.com/donateanddine.aspx.

People are also reading…

Champion, Reason and BevanaChampion Brewing Company and Reason Beer are teaming up with beverage platform Bevana, Bevana’s master brewer, Levi Duncan, formerly worked at Champion.

Champion’s taproom will remain open. The breweries’ distribution will be handled by Bevana, and all Champion and Reason beers will be available for delivery through Bevana’s online store. Learn more at ShopBevana.com.

At The Wool FactoryIt’s not too soon to plan ahead for wine-related events at The Wool Factory in January. It’s a chance to sample some small-batch wines, learn more about local vintages and even join a wine club.

Mark your calendars for the Broadcloth Wine Dinner at 6 p.m. Jan. 26. Chef Tucker Yoder will prepare a six-course meal paired with Wool Factory wines. Joy Ting, The Wool Factory’s consulting winemaker and Virginia’s Wine Person of the Year, will be on hand to present The Wool Factory’s small-batch wine collection.

Expect communal seating and some items served family style.

The event is $175 per ticket and includes tax and gratuity.

Next is Wool Factory Wine Fest, which is set for noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 29. A $10 wine-tasting passport will be your ticket to wines from local winemakers. More details will be available closer to the event.

The first pickup for The Workshop Wine Club is planned for Jan. 29, and signups will be going live before long. Wine Club members will receive four curated wines each month, plus a canvas wine tote and a 5% discount on all wine purchased in the shop. Membership comes with a detailed newsletter on every selection.

To get updates while you wait, email kylie@thewoolfactory.com or follow @the_workshop_cville.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nelson 151's 12 Days of Christmas shares with community

Nelson 151 launches its 13th annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser on Sunday, giving customers of wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries in the Nelson 151 partnership a chance to take part. A portion of the sales at each day's featured venue will benefit Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire & Rescue and Central Virginia Farm Works Initiative. 

No-Cook Cooking: Let sentiment guide some winter-weather prep choices

Keep an eye out for all kinds of sale items this week that you can stock up on now and thank yourself for later. It never hurts to have another bottle of non-dairy coffee creamer in the fridge, and no one else has to know that you're still enjoying peppermint mocha in your holiday blend beans long after trend addicts have moved on to resolutionista diet fare.

Crustless quiche serves holiday crowd with ease

Crustless quiche serves holiday crowd with ease

With the holidays come holiday guests, and the job of making breakfast for a crowd. That’s when the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street make it easy and bake their eggs, which remain delicious even after they cool down. They make a dish from France’s Provence region that’s similar to a crustless quiche with potatoes and wilted spinach. It starts on the stovetop and finishes in the oven. With the eggs are Parmesan, basil, garlic, pine nuts and a ¼ cup heavy cream. But with no butter or crust, it’s not nearly as heavy or fussy. A bit of crushed red pepper helps balance the richness.

Fast hoisin stir-fry solves the issue of dry chicken breast

Fast hoisin stir-fry solves the issue of dry chicken breast

Boneless, skinless chicken breast is the most-purchased cut of poultry in the U.S. But it’s easy to overcook it and it's generally bland. A boldly flavored stir-fry can solve both problems. The cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street rely on a sauce built on savory-sweet hoisin. The fermented soy-based sauce hits several flavor notes at once. Mixing it with soy sauce and dry sherry for acidity balances its richness so it’s not cloying. They also thinly slice the chicken crosswise against the grain to shorten the muscle fibers, which helps keep it tender. Fresh ginger and crushed red pepper brighten the dish, and snappy bell pepper adds contrast to the tender chicken.

How to Cook a Turkey: Sprinkles, pepperoni and some monkey business

How to Cook a Turkey: Sprinkles, pepperoni and some monkey business

Pepperoni, sprinkles and macaroni and cheese remain the most popular turkey toppings, but our young chefs are serving up some creative new flavor profiles this Thanksgiving. Fresh stuffing options this year include lima beans, pumpkin, bubblegum popsicles, Cool Ranch Doritos, brown cheese and Pirate's Booty.

Holiday jelly doughnuts: How to make the ultimate Hanukkah pastry

Holiday jelly doughnuts: How to make the ultimate Hanukkah pastry

Jelly doughnuts are a common treat during Hanukkah. They're one of a number of foods fried in oil for the holiday. You can fill jelly doughnuts two ways. You might fill them before you fry them, sandwiching the jelly between two disks of yeast dough and sealing them. Or fry the doughtnuts first and then inject them with filling. That technique avoids the risk that the doughnuts will come apart in the pan and leak their filling. The yeast dough used to make the doughnuts requires two risings, one for the ball of dough and the other for the shaped doughnuts before they are fried. Both are necessary for light and fluffy doughnuts. Use any type of jam you like for the filling.

Watch Now: Related Video

James Cameron confirms talks over 'Terminator' reboot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert