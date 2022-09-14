Buzz Bites: Mark your calendars for all things apple

This week’s Buzz Bites has the skinny on one of fall’s guilty pleasures — crisp, fragrant Central Virginia apples. Whether you like your apples with hayrides, bluegrass and farm-fresh recreation or simply a glass of wine and a memorable mountain sunset, there’s bound to be an event in the next few weeks that’ll bring back all your juiciest fall memories.

At Carter Mountain OrchardCarter Mountain’s 10th annual Fall into Fun Festival, the official opening of the apple orchards and pumpkin patch for the season, is back all day Saturday and Sunday. There will be live music by Max Mandu, plus apple butter making, face painting and plenty of fresh apple cider doughnuts and hot apple cider.

Keep in mind that, as October is quite busy in the orchard, $8 tickets will be required for pumpkin and apple picking for guests ages 12 and older on Saturdays and Sundays in October. Head to chilesfamilyorchards.com ahead of time to reserve your spot; chilesfamilyorchards.ticketspice.com will take you right there.

It’s not necessary to make reservations for the Farm Market, Wine Shop, patio or pavilion, and children younger than 12 don’t need to pay to get in. Go to chiles familyorchards.com for details about the availability of specific apple varieties.

And about the wine and sunsets, three dates remain in the Thursday Evening Sunset Series, which takes from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 29. Food trucks, Carter Mountain wines, Bold Rock Hard Cider and live music await.

Expect the music of Root Cellar Remedy this Thursday with food trucks Blue Ridge Pizza and Vision BBQ. On Sept. 22, look for Lockjaw’s music and the Slice Versa and Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food trucks. For the Sept. 29 finale, The Jackwagons will provide the music, and Vision BBQ and Two Brothers Southwestern Grill will bring back their food trucks.

At Albemarle CiderWorks Albemarle CiderWorks will serve up an Heirloom Apple Tasting event at 1 p.m. Saturday to help you get acquainted with the venue’s more than 250 apple varieties. Even better, the event will be offered every two weeks until Dec. 10.

Historian and CEO Charlotte Shelton will share a variety of heirloom apples for tasting and fill you in on the origins and best uses of each. Each tasting is about an hour long and will include a tasting of six to eight apple varieties, plus a glass of cider featuring at least one of the apples included in the tasting and half a peck of apples to take home. A fresh non-alcoholic juice can be substituted if you prefer.

The event is $25. Learn more at albe marleciderworks.com.

At Graves’ Mountain

Farm & LodgesGraves’ Mountain’s 2022 Apple Harvest Festival is coming up soon — on three weekends this year. Make plans for Oct. 1 and 2, Oct. 8 and 9 and Oct. 15 and 16, and you’ll want to make reservations today if you’d like to knock a buck off your admission price.

The Farm Experience offers everything from hayrides to apple butter doughnuts, plus pumpkins, gourds, donkey rides and an ultra-cuddly petting zoo. Seventy crafters and vendors will be on hand.

In the Beer and Wine Tent, you’ll find Graves’ Mountain’s own Squeeze hard cider and Apple wine, plus DuCard Vineyards wines and Beer Hound craft beers. Festival fare includes apple pies, apple fritters, funnel cakes, Brunswick stew, pork barbecue sandwiches, pork rinds, kettle corn, French fries and homemade ice cream.

Fresh entertainment is scheduled each weekend. Expect Mark Templeton Band and cloggers to be announced on Oct. 1, Flatland Bluegrass Band and Skyline Country Cloggers on Oct. 2, Bob Cook & Friends and Hi Horse Cloggers on Oct. 8, Austin Boggs and Bull Run Cloggers on Oct. 9, Schuyler Bluegrass Band and Calico Cloggers on Oct. 15 and Dark Hollow and Cardinal Cloggers on Oct. 16.

Tickets are $5 for everyone 16 or older; admission is free for ages 15 and younger, but remember that everyone must have a ticket. The early-bird discount still applies to tickets bought today; be sure to use the code EARLYBIRD when checking out to get that 20% discount. Find out more at gravesmountain.com. For meal reservations or details, call (540) 923-4231.

Generosity to food banks The Federation of Virginia Food Banks has announced that Sentara Healthcare has made a lead grant of $500,000 to help all seven Feeding America food banks in Virginia with the shared Boundless Collaboration for Health Equity initiative. This “healthy pantry” network will improve nutrition rankings and food sourcing policies, establish a data-sharing platform and strengthen screening and referral partnerships.

September is Hunger Action Month, so when you’re participating in food drives, take a moment to select healthy foods to donate. Here’s an easy way to begin: look for lower-sodium canned vegetables and fruits canned in 100% juice instead of sugary syrups. Check your food bank’s website for guidelines on which foods your neighbors need the most.