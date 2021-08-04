Buzz Bites: Make some time for a sweet treat after your blood donation

This week’s Buzz Bites has details about a way to making stepping up for your community a little bit sweeter.

To help encourage people to donate blood during the ongoing blood shortage, Dunkin’ of Virginia has given the American Red Cross Virginia Region 26,000 vouchers to hand out to donors. Each voucher entitles the blood donor to a free medium iced coffee and a free Classic Donut.

Charlottesville is participating in the effort, as are locations in the greater Richmond and greater Norfolk areas, plus Harrisonburg, Midlothian, Roanoke, Tidewater Peninsula and the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

Go ahead and schedule an appointment to donate blood at RedCrossBlood.org, or dial (800) RED CROSS (733-2767). There’s also a free app, which can be useful when you decide to become a regular donor, and you can use the Blood Donor Skill on an Alexa Echo device.

Haven’t donated blood before? The folks at the Red Cross will be happy to walk you through the process. You need to be in generally good health, at least 17 and weigh at least 110 pounds to give blood. Be sure to bring two forms of identification with you.

All blood types are needed, especially while people are traveling more during the summer, so make reservations soon.