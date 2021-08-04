Buzz Bites: Make some time for a sweet treat after your blood donation

This week’s Buzz Bites has details about a way to making stepping up for your community a little bit sweeter.
To help encourage people to donate blood during the ongoing blood shortage, Dunkin’ of Virginia has given the American Red Cross Virginia Region 26,000 vouchers to hand out to donors. Each voucher entitles the blood donor to a free medium iced coffee and a free Classic Donut.
Charlottesville is participating in the effort, as are locations in the greater Richmond and greater Norfolk areas, plus Harrisonburg, Midlothian, Roanoke, Tidewater Peninsula and the Outer Banks in North Carolina.
Go ahead and schedule an appointment to donate blood at RedCrossBlood.org, or dial (800) RED CROSS (733-2767). There’s also a free app, which can be useful when you decide to become a regular donor, and you can use the Blood Donor Skill on an Alexa Echo device.
Haven’t donated blood before? The folks at the Red Cross will be happy to walk you through the process. You need to be in generally good health, at least 17 and weigh at least 110 pounds to give blood. Be sure to bring two forms of identification with you.
All blood types are needed, especially while people are traveling more during the summer, so make reservations soon.
And speaking of summer fun and doughnuts, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation recently made a $15,000 grant to Camp Holiday Trails.
At Revalation VineyardsAdult and family education services at the Literacy Council of Madison County will receive 10% of the day’s proceeds at Revalation Vineyards on Friday, where a benefit will take place from 3 p.m. to sunset.
To learn more, email info@revalationvineyards.com or dial (540) 407-1236.
Fridge and freezer update
Loaves & Fishes has bought a new walk-in refrigerator and freezer with donated funds. The appliances make it possible to preserve and store fresh produce and other perishable nutritious foods to send home with neighbors who need them.
The Piedmont Virginia Community College Community Garden recently donated 43 pounds of peppers, basil and tomatoes, and 4P Foods donated 1,329 pounds of apples. Sam’s Club recently chipped in 3,888 pounds of produce and 1,542 pounds of dairy products. The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank also gave 11,208 pounds of fresh produce.
The new refrigerator and freezer give Loaves & Fishes the opportunity to distribute at least 125,000 of food every month — with 70% of the haul being fresh or frozen. And when the organization has more food than it needs at any given time, it shares with other groups to make sure the food reaches people who need it. During May, Loaves & Fishes gave more than 3,000 pounds of food to community groups like Emergency Food Network, Westhaven, Salvation Army and The Haven. Get all the details at cvilleloaves.org.
Hip-hop homage
If you’re a fan of Saweetie, and of the Sweet ‘N Sour dipping sauce at McDonald’s, you’ll want to try the Saweetie Meal, which arrives on menus starting Monday. The platinum-selling hip-hop artist is being honored by a meal that comes with a Big Mac, four-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, Tangy BBQ Sauce and what’s being called Saweetie ‘N Sour Sauce after the star.