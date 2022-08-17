Buzz Bites: Make plans for chicken, red wine and cider cocktails

This week’s Buzz Bites is looking ahead to events that are sure to stir your appetite. While you’re marking your calendars for these outings, it may be a good idea to grab a snack.

Fried Chicken Festival

History and flavor will team up for Gordonsville’s 10th annual Fried Chicken Festival, which is planned for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 at Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company Fairgrounds. The rain-or-shine event pays homage to the enterprising local African American women who fried and sold tempting chicken meals to passengers whose trains stopped in Gordonsville during the 19th century.

The town dubbed the “Chicken-leg Centre of the Universe” will include cook-off contests for fried chicken and pies. There also will be a wine garden for wines, beers and ciders. Look for arts and crafts vendors and live music, too.

Speaking of legs, the fifth annual 5K race and third annual Kids’ 1K will take place at the same time.

Get all the information at www.townof gordonsville.org.

At Prince Michel

If you’d like to get a taste of the red 2021 vintages from Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery, make reservations for the Barrel Tasting with Winemaker Brad Hansen, which will be from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 28. When you sign up, select the time slot you’d like to attend: 12:30, 2 or 3:30 p.m.

The event is $15; members of the Wine & Beer Club get in for free. For reservations, go to princemichel.com. For details, dial (800) 800-WINE.

At Albemarle CiderWorks

Several more events remain in the Cider Sangria Sundays series at Albemarle CiderWorks. Here’s your chance to try out new cider-centric cocktails before they sell out. There also will be cider sangria available by the glass all day, while supplies last.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 11.

If you’re trying to figure out something new to serve to your guests at cocktail time, here’s your chance to do a little research. Guided tastings also are available from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays throughout the year. Learn more at albemarleciderworks.com.