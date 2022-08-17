 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BUZZ BITES

Buzz Bites: Make plans for chicken, red wine and cider cocktails

  • 0

This week’s Buzz Bites is looking ahead to events that are sure to stir your appetite. While you’re marking your calendars for these outings, it may be a good idea to grab a snack.

Fried Chicken Festival

History and flavor will team up for Gordonsville’s 10th annual Fried Chicken Festival, which is planned for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 at Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company Fairgrounds. The rain-or-shine event pays homage to the enterprising local African American women who fried and sold tempting chicken meals to passengers whose trains stopped in Gordonsville during the 19th century.

The town dubbed the “Chicken-leg Centre of the Universe” will include cook-off contests for fried chicken and pies. There also will be a wine garden for wines, beers and ciders. Look for arts and crafts vendors and live music, too.

People are also reading…

Speaking of legs, the fifth annual 5K race and third annual Kids’ 1K will take place at the same time.

Get all the information at www.townof gordonsville.org.

At Prince Michel

If you’d like to get a taste of the red 2021 vintages from Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery, make reservations for the Barrel Tasting with Winemaker Brad Hansen, which will be from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 28. When you sign up, select the time slot you’d like to attend: 12:30, 2 or 3:30 p.m.

The event is $15; members of the Wine & Beer Club get in for free. For reservations, go to princemichel.com. For details, dial (800) 800-WINE.

At Albemarle CiderWorks

Several more events remain in the Cider Sangria Sundays series at Albemarle CiderWorks. Here’s your chance to try out new cider-centric cocktails before they sell out. There also will be cider sangria available by the glass all day, while supplies last.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 11.

If you’re trying to figure out something new to serve to your guests at cocktail time, here’s your chance to do a little research. Guided tastings also are available from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays throughout the year. Learn more at albemarleciderworks.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No-Cook Cooking: Pack your pantry with some go-to helpers

Think of something shelf-stable and scrumptious that you could enjoy cold or hot if the power were to go out, and pick up a can or container or two for your pantry. Yes, chickpeas, I'm looking straight at you. You'll be ready next time a neighbor leaves tomatoes on your front porch rail or fresh limes finally are on sale again.

To keep salmon succulent in a skillet, baste, then sauce

To keep salmon succulent in a skillet, baste, then sauce

For weeknight cooking, the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street love seared fish. That's because it usually cooks in half the time as chicken. But it’s a fine line between cooked and completely dried out. So they often choose salmon because its richness makes it more forgiving in a skillet than most white fish. Then they take a two-step approach to ensure it stays moist. They baste it in butter and then serve it with a luscious sauce. Borrowing from Colombia’s take on guacamole, they spike the easy, no-cook sauce with lime juice and vinegar. A fresh tomato-cilantro salsa finishes the dish to balance the rich, savory fish.

Buzz Bites: From polo picnics to back-to-school bites

The Living Free Together Family Event is set for 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at King Family Vineyard in Crozet. Living Free Together will provide fried chicken and bottled water, so bring along your favorite picnic foods to share and a chair for seating comfort.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nicki Minaj slams Kevin Federline over Britney Spears feud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert