 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BUZZ BITES

Buzz Bites: Lunch or dinner? Greek Fest fare works for either meal

  • 0

This week's Buzz Bites serves up some local treats and heartwarming community efforts to keep you satisfied the week before Thanksgiving.

Greek Fest is back

Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church is bringing back its Greek Fest bake sale, lunch and dinner for the first time since 2019. Head to 100 Perry Drive between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday.

The sit-down menu includes pastichio and spanakopita; the vegetarian meal offers spanakopita and rice dolmades (grape leaves). Whichever meal you choose, it'll come with Greek-style green beans, Greek salad and water, all for $18.

If you haven't quite decided yet which rolls to serve for Thanksgiving dinner, or if you're wondering whether pastries might be easier than pie, allow some time to linger over the bake sale offerings. 

People are also reading…

For details, head to https://www.transfiguration.va.goarch.org/greek-fest.

Stocking the shelves

Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company's annual food drive, which took place Nov. 12 and 13, brought in more than 1,840 pounds of donated food and more than $1,750 to help the Wilderness Food Pantry in Locust Grove.

Teaming up with the fire and rescue company were Walmart facility No. 5731 and Food Lion store No. 973. 

Even though volunteers already have delivered the foods and funds to the food pantry, it's still possible to help neighbors by donating, so visit https://www.lowlions.org/food-pantry..

Food for Fines

Don't forget that Saturday is the final day of Jefferson-Madison Regional Library's Food for Fines drive. Library patrons can bring nonperishable food items to their favorite branches and receive $1 off any overdue and late-renewal fines for each donated item.

Donations made at Central, Crozet, Gordon Avenue, Greene County, Nelson Memorial, Northside and Scottsville branches will benefit Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Foods brought to Louisa County Library will go to the Louisa County Resource Council. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Buzz Bites: Tastes from Veterans Day to Thanksgiving and beyond

Buzz Bites: Tastes from Veterans Day to Thanksgiving and beyond

Buying the cups gives local diners a chance to help provide wreaths to be placed on veterans' graves in time for National Wreaths Across America Day, which falls on Dec. 17 this year. In 2021, Mission BBQ customers' cup purchases raised $550,920 for the cause.

Drought tests resilience of Spain's olive groves and farmers

Drought tests resilience of Spain's olive groves and farmers

An extremely hot, dry summer is now threatening the heartiest of Spain’s staple crops: the olives that make the European country the world’s leading producer of the tiny green fruits that are pressed into golden oil. Industry experts and authorities predict Spain’s fall olive harvest will be nearly half the size of last year’s, another casualty of global weather shifts caused by climate change. High temperatures in May killed many of the blossoms on the olive trees in Spanish orchards. The ones that survived produced fruits that were small and thin because of inadequate water. A little less moisture can actually yield better olive oil, but the recent drought is proving too much for them.

No-Cook Cooking: Produce is versatile way to extend feast's bounty

If you're looking for easy ways to enrich the flavor of your gravy, reach for a bag or two of frozen vegetables to roast with your bird. Celery, peppers, potatoes and other favorites will add depth of flavor to the drippings you may use for your gravy; if you have time for the extra step of putting the roasted vegetables in the blender or food processor, they can help thicken the gravy as well. Look for vegetable mixes labeled for pot roast or stew, and smile when you think of the time you won't be spending on chopping, dicing and sautéeing.

Almond butter makes chocolate cookies moist and fudgy

Almond butter makes chocolate cookies moist and fudgy

Chef Asha Gomez adds an intriguing twist to her classic chocolate cookie — Nutella. The chocolate-hazelnut spread is an innovative way to introduce nutty flavor to an otherwise straightforward dough. And it made the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street wonder what other nut spreads would work. So they tried natural almond butter with three kinds of chocolate and were thrilled with the results. It makes the cookies moist, fudgy and almost brownie-like. Sliced almonds pressed onto the tops add crunch, and a final sprinkle of flaky sea salt heightened the other flavors.

Quinoa patties with herbs and Gruyère make great burgers

Quinoa patties with herbs and Gruyère make great burgers

Building a good grain-based veggie burger is a challenge. They’re often bland and tend to fall apart. So the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street tried quinoa bound with egg and panko breadcrumbs and were delighted with the results. The texture and size of quinoa make it better suited than other options for forming into patties. To punch up the flavor, they mix in pungent cheese like Gruyère or Gouda, as well as tarragon and scallions for an herbal fragrance. The patties make for great burgers when tucked into buns with toppings. But on their own, they also make a nice side dish that’s a departure from a typical salad or pilaf.

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebs born on the 14th of November

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert