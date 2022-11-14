Buzz Bites: Lunch or dinner? Greek Fest fare works for either meal

This week's Buzz Bites serves up some local treats and heartwarming community efforts to keep you satisfied the week before Thanksgiving.

Greek Fest is back

Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church is bringing back its Greek Fest bake sale, lunch and dinner for the first time since 2019. Head to 100 Perry Drive between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday.

The sit-down menu includes pastichio and spanakopita; the vegetarian meal offers spanakopita and rice dolmades (grape leaves). Whichever meal you choose, it'll come with Greek-style green beans, Greek salad and water, all for $18.

If you haven't quite decided yet which rolls to serve for Thanksgiving dinner, or if you're wondering whether pastries might be easier than pie, allow some time to linger over the bake sale offerings.

For details, head to https://www.transfiguration.va.goarch.org/greek-fest.

Stocking the shelves

Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company's annual food drive, which took place Nov. 12 and 13, brought in more than 1,840 pounds of donated food and more than $1,750 to help the Wilderness Food Pantry in Locust Grove.

Teaming up with the fire and rescue company were Walmart facility No. 5731 and Food Lion store No. 973.

Even though volunteers already have delivered the foods and funds to the food pantry, it's still possible to help neighbors by donating, so visit https://www.lowlions.org/food-pantry..

Food for Fines

Don't forget that Saturday is the final day of Jefferson-Madison Regional Library's Food for Fines drive. Library patrons can bring nonperishable food items to their favorite branches and receive $1 off any overdue and late-renewal fines for each donated item.

Donations made at Central, Crozet, Gordon Avenue, Greene County, Nelson Memorial, Northside and Scottsville branches will benefit Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Foods brought to Louisa County Library will go to the Louisa County Resource Council.