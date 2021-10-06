Buzz Bites: Local vegan chili wins national accolade

This week’s Buzz Bites has the latest on a local restaurant that has been recognized for its national-caliber vegan chili.

At Firefly

Firefly Restaurant & Game Room’s three-bean Chili Bowl landed on People for Ethical Treatment of Animals’ list of top vegan chili dishes across the country. The local dish is filled with peppers and other vegetables and served with sliced jalapenos for a little extra bite. The seasoning is bold, but not too spicy.

Other restaurants joining Firefly on the list include Plant Bae in Montgomery, Alabama; Arles & Boggs Vegan Eatery in Wallingford, Connecticut; House of Leaf & Bean in Jacksonville, Florida; The Grit in Athens; and Ben’s Chili Bowl in Washington, D.C.

The chili is part of the vegan section of Firefly’s menu, which includes a BBQ jackfruit sandwich, a vegan version of its popular Tater Totchos, a Beyond sausage hoagie, roasted cauliflower and a vegan “crab” cake made with artichokes and white beans. The vegan Chili Cheese Tots starter blankets its potatoes with vegan chili and cashew “cheese” sauce. The restaurant also offer gluten-free and vegan dessert options.