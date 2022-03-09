Buzz Bites: Local Mediterranean favorite serving up franchises

This week’s Buzz Bites starts with a Charlottesville kebob restaurant’s goal to launch 20 more locations by 2025.

At Sticks Kebob ShopFor the past two decades, Charlottesville diners have ordered everything from falafel, hummus and tabouleh to grilled beef, chicken, lamb and shrimp at Sticks Kebob Shop. The restaurant is aiming to bring its salads, wraps and other Mediterranean-style menu items to fans elsewhere in Virginia and in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida by opening 20 more fast-casual eateries in the next three years.

Founders believe the “fresh food, fast” concept will travel well and win new fans in a culture that seeks more health-conscious options.

The restaurant has two Charlottesville locations and a third in Richmond. To learn more about opening your own Sticks, go to www.stickskebobshop.com/franchising.

At The Wool FactoryIt’s not too late to make reservations for a variety of happenings over at The Wool Factory.

Make reservations for the St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Selvedge Brewing, which offers a variety of seating times from 5 to 8 p.m. March 17. Head to resy.com to book an indoor table; outdoor seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, and it’s fine to bring your Irish setter, as leashed dogs are welcome outside.

Broadcloth will be presenting a Wine Dinner with Early Mountain Vineyards and Ankida Ridge from 5 to 7 p.m. March 31, and reservations are available.

Wednesday means it’s Trivia Night at Selvedge, so plan on joining the Geeks Who Drink crew at 7 p.m. Be sure to save seats for your team by making reservations in advance.

Find out more about all the events at https://thewoolfactory.com.

At DuCard VineyardsDuCard will pour vintages from 2012 to the present during the Vertical Tasting from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at DuCard Vineyards. Here’s your chance to sample Norton and experience the ways in which weather, winemaking techniques and vineyard practices can affect the finished wine.

The event is $49; Wine Club members get a discount. Reservations are required in advance. Go to ducardvineyards.com to save your seat.

A little farther afieldFlapjack fans who don’t mind driving out of the Charlottesville area for some fun are reminded that the Highland County Maple Festival is taking place Saturday and Sunday and again on March 19 and 20.

The festival has been a tradition since 1959, but this year’s outing is the first since 2019. It’s an opportunity to help out a variety of Highland County nonprofits and civic organizations, too, whether you’re buying maple doughnuts, funnel cakes, buckwheat cakes and fudge.

There also will be plenty of live entertainment each day — local favorites Scuffletown will be there at 7 p.m. Saturday — and more than 100 vendors will fill the arts and crafts show. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, and true pancake devotees can get started on all-you-can-eat hotcake heaven at 7 a.m. Head to www.highlandcounty.org/maple-festival.

