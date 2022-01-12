Buzz Bites: Local Girl Scouts can get new Adventurefuls into your hands

It’s Girl Scout cookie season once again, and local Girl Scouts from the Virginia Skyline Council can introduce you to the new Adventurefuls cookie.

The latest confection is a chocolate cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. It joins Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos, Samoas and other timeless favorites in online shipments and on sales tables everywhere.

To keep customers connected to their favorite cookies during the pandemic, Girl Scouts will be selling cookies in socially distant and contact-free methods. The Digital Cookie online platform also is available for direct shipments or local delivery.

Cookie season lasts through March 31 this year.

Cookies are $5 per box. If you don’t happen to know a Girl Scout, find out how to order your annual stash by going to gsvsc.org/cookies.

At Great Harvest Bread Co. Another seasonal favorite is back at Great Harvest Bread Co. — King Cake. If you’re planning to celebrate Mardi Gras at home or with your office buddies this year, be sure to place your cake order well ahead of time.

The cinnamon-laden cake is famous for concealing a tiny plastic baby figurine. Tradition dictates that the diner who discovers the baby gets a blessing of good luck — and the responsibility to provide the King Cake for next year’s festivities.

Great Harvest’s recipe originated at its bakery-café in Lafayette, Louisiana, and it comes topped with icing and sprinkles in gold, purple and green. Each cake comes with trimmings to make your celebration complete, including Mardi Gras beads, a set of paper crowns and the all-important plastic baby to hide in a slice.

King Cake season officially ends on Fat Tuesday, which falls on March 1 this year. Get all the particulars at greatharvestcville.com.

At Bojangles’ Bojangles’ is serving up a new salad blend of 75% baby spinach and 25% baby red leaf lettuce, which comes with fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded carrots and Monterey Cheddar cheese.

The new salad blend can be enjoyed as is or topped with grilled chicken, Supremes chicken tenders or homestyle tenders. Dressing options include buttermilk ranch, honey dijon, fat-free Italian and blue cheese.

At DuCard VineyardsIf you’ve had enough snow already, the folks at DuCard are feeling your pain. That’s why they’re relocating the winery’s tasting room to Nassau, Bahamas, for special access through the BeamMeUp app.

Head to ducardvineyards.com to learn about the new world of conch fritters, Hawaiian shirts and beach chairs. If you’re a winter baby who’s sticking around in Central Virginia and hoping to learn about the firepits, patio tent heaters and other cozy comforts at the Etlan tasting room, that’s your online destination as well.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.