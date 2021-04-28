Buzz Bites: Local breweries pitch in for river protection, habitat conservation

This week’s Buzz Bites begins with ways in which local breweries are pitching in to help the environment.

At Devils Backbone

Devils Backbone Brewing Company is donating $1 per barrel of all beer sold to help environmental conservation and local aid groups. The money will be used for habitat conservation, oyster restoration and providing emergency funds for food pantries. Among the groups to benefit from the program will be Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Rockbridge Area Relief Association.

If you’d like to get into the Appalachian Trail spirit without leaving home, Devils Backbone has released a Savor the View pack of its Vienna Lager. Label art in the series represents locations along the Trail.

The brewery is committing to a $50,000 minimum donation and hoping to reach $100,000. Get all the details at dbbrew ingcompany.com.

At Starr Hill Brewery

Starr Hill Brewery is teaming up with the James River Association for the “Love Your River” program. During May, the brewery will donate $1 from each six-pack of The Love, its award-winning wheat beer.