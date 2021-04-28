Buzz Bites: Local breweries pitch in for river protection, habitat conservation

This week’s Buzz Bites begins with ways in which local breweries are pitching in to help the environment.
At Devils Backbone
Devils Backbone Brewing Company is donating $1 per barrel of all beer sold to help environmental conservation and local aid groups. The money will be used for habitat conservation, oyster restoration and providing emergency funds for food pantries. Among the groups to benefit from the program will be Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Rockbridge Area Relief Association.
If you’d like to get into the Appalachian Trail spirit without leaving home, Devils Backbone has released a Savor the View pack of its Vienna Lager. Label art in the series represents locations along the Trail.
The brewery is committing to a $50,000 minimum donation and hoping to reach $100,000. Get all the details at dbbrew ingcompany.com.
At Starr Hill Brewery
Starr Hill Brewery is teaming up with the James River Association for the “Love Your River” program. During May, the brewery will donate $1 from each six-pack of The Love, its award-winning wheat beer.
Beer fans are encouraged to take part in efforts to show their own local rivers some love. Two cleanups are planned to help the James River, including an event presented by Starr Hill on Main in Lynchburg on Sunday and Richmond’s Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop on May 16. Learn more at starrhill.com.
More Starr Hill news
Starr Hill Brewery plans to open a 5,000-square-foot biergarten this summer at The Perch, a development at Capital One Center in McLean. There also will be an amphitheater offering lawn seating for live performances, and Starr Hill will manage the amphitheater’s programming.
Look for a biergarten-friendly menu and a variety of Starr Hill beer selections. Keep up with developments by following @starrhilltysons on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
Mother’s Day at Bonefish
It’s not too soon to start thinking about ways to spoil Mom on May 9. Bonefish Grill is offering a Mother’s Day menu for in-person dining and meal bundles to serve at home.
Rockefeller “Butterfish” and Steak & Shrimp are offered alongside the Crushed Pineapple Martini and two Decoy Spritzers — Rosé with Black Cherry and Chardonnay with Clementine.
The take-home family bundle includes salad, fresh bread and pesto and house-baked cookies. Find out more at bonefish grill.com.
At DuCard
DuCard Vineyards is planning to begin its next Wine Cruise for Sept. 22 in Washington and Oregon. The eight-day, seven-night cruise will take the American Harmony ship along the Columbia and Snake rivers.
The cruise will be limited to 24 people. Some spaces already have been filled by wine lovers who’d booked last year’s cruise, which was canceled as a result of the pandemic’s travel restrictions. To participate, wine fans need to sign up through the travel agency the winery is teaming up with, so email scott@ducardvineyards.com.
At Kroger
Kroger has expanded its Simple Truth Recycling Program to include all of its private-label brands, including Kroger Brand, Private Selection, Comforts, Luvsome and Abound. Customers can mail in flexible plastic packaging from Our Brands items — think bags for potato chips, frozen foods, deli meats, shredded cheese and pet foods — to be cleaned and recycled into hard plastic products. (See the complete list at kroger.com.)
To sign up for the recycling program, go to http://www.Terracycle.com/Kroger.