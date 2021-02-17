Buzz Bites: Livestreamed event brings foodies to Barcelona

This week’s Buzz Bites begins with a livestreamed event that’ll bring the flavors, sights and sounds of Barcelona to your favorite device.

The Paramount Theater will present an evening of livestreamed cooking demonstrations, conversations, live music and more starting at 4 p.m. Sunday on Zoom.

Exploring the culinary wonders of Spain’s Catalonia region will be Mark Hahn, president of Harvest Moon Catering; Tomas Rahal, owner of Quality Pie and former chef at Mas Tapas; and David Gies, professor of Spanish at the University of Virginia. In addition to sharing the history of the region and the Modernist architecture of Antoni Gaudi, the hosts will cook paella and create tapas during the live broadcast.

The event is free, but registration is required. Get all the details at theparamount.net. The Paramount’s box office will send a confirmation email containing your Zoom link and passcode.

Distillery honoredVirginia Distillery Company’s VHW Port Cask Finished Whisky has won Best American Blended Malt in the World Whiskies Awards — for the fifth consecutive year.

The Dr. Jim Swan batch of Courage & Conviction, the distillery’s award-winning American single malt, picked up a silver award for Best American Single Malt.