Buzz Bites: Letter carriers deliver more than 114,000 pounds of food aid

This week's Buzz Bites starts with an update of the Stamp Out Hunger food collection event for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The National Association of Letter Carriers collected 114,196 pounds of food across the food bank's 25-county service area. The total includes 13,540 pounds from Charlottesville, 6,723 pounds from Waynesboro, 7,313 pounds from Staunton, 14,187 pounds from the Shenandoah Valley.

An easier way to grasp the results is to think of the haul providing 95,000 meals for neighbors' tables.

It may seem like a small errand to place nonperishable foods at the mailbox, but it has a large impact. Stamp Out Hunger is the nation's largest single-day food collection effort, and duering its three-decade history, it has gathered 1.82 million pounds of food.

The food drive helps provide nourishing meals at a time when food bank donations tend to decrease during the summer months. The community donations also help at a critical time when students who rely on school breakfasts and lunches during the school year need an alternative during the summer.

To learn more, go to brafb.org.

At Cunningham Creek Winery

Cunningham Creek Winery in Palmyra is presenting its inaugural 5k Wine Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday to benefit Green Dogs Unleashed.

The dog-friendly event will help the Fluvanna-based nonprofit rescue canines and train them to serve as therapy dogs. If you're a fan of Puppy Bowl, the annual playful competition on Super Bowl Sunday, you've seen some top-notch canine competitors from Green Dogs Unleashed in action.

The Raclette Man food truck will be there from the time race registration begins at 8 a.m. until noon. Then there will be the post-race festivities at 4 p.m., which include food by Simply Trending BBQ and music by Michael Tice.

Learn about the event and the food options and register for the run/walk at cunninghamcreek.com.

