Buzz Bites: Learn about local salad history, and all about herbs

Looking forward to salad season? This week’s Buzz Bites has the latest on a workshop that’ll dive into the vegetables grown at Monticello and a “tarragon sallad-oil” served with them.
Monticello virtual event“Celebrating the Salad: From the Monticello Gardens to Your Own Back Yard,” the latest virtual Heritage Harvest Festival program, begins at 1 p.m. May 1.
It will be led by Kevin West, Monticello’s Heritage Harvest Festival ambassador, who is a cookbook author, food consultant and gardener. Monticello Senior Historian Ann Lewis will describe how enslaved African American residents took part in every aspect of growing vegetables at the estate. Jason Young, Monticello’s manager and curator of historic gardens, will provide the introduction and give participants a glimpse of the farm and gardens as they operate today.
David Bastide, Monticello’s Farm Table chef, will end the event by showing how to create a seasonal salad from local produce. He also will share an adapted recipe for the “tarragon sallad-oil.”
Participants will learn how to grow lettuces, spinach, radishes, kale, tomatoes and herbs and find out about Monticello’s Heirloom Vegetable Seed Collection.
Tickets are $25. When you register, you will receive a private webpage link to help you prepare for your class; the link will go live two weeks before the class. If you aren’t able to attend the class on May 1, you’ll receive a link 72 hours later that’ll allow you to access the recorded version. To sign up for the workshop. go to heritageharvestfestival.com.
Herb Day at PharsaliaWant to start growing your own fresh herbs for those salads? Chris Casey will lead Herb Day festivities from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Pharsalia.
Casey will be sharing information about planning and growing herb gardens to meet culinary and medicinal needs. Information on herbs and how to grow them will be included, plus an herb chart and recipes.
The rain-or-shine workshop is $85. Plan to bring your own picnic lunch and drink to the 1814 plantation home in Tyro. Register at pharsaliaevents.com.
Seafood Saturday at DuCardDuCard Vineyards in Etlan will present Seafood Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Nomini Bay Oyster Ranch will be bringing freshly grilled crab cakes and raw, grilled and steamed oysters. If someone in your party isn’t a seafood fan, there will be burgers and brats, too.
2Wishes will provide the live music.
Tickets are $15, $10 in advance. Get them at ducardvineyards.com.