Buzz Bites: Learn about local salad history, and all about herbs

Looking forward to salad season? This week’s Buzz Bites has the latest on a workshop that’ll dive into the vegetables grown at Monticello and a “tarragon sallad-oil” served with them.

Monticello virtual event“Celebrating the Salad: From the Monticello Gardens to Your Own Back Yard,” the latest virtual Heritage Harvest Festival program, begins at 1 p.m. May 1.

It will be led by Kevin West, Monticello’s Heritage Harvest Festival ambassador, who is a cookbook author, food consultant and gardener. Monticello Senior Historian Ann Lewis will describe how enslaved African American residents took part in every aspect of growing vegetables at the estate. Jason Young, Monticello’s manager and curator of historic gardens, will provide the introduction and give participants a glimpse of the farm and gardens as they operate today.

David Bastide, Monticello’s Farm Table chef, will end the event by showing how to create a seasonal salad from local produce. He also will share an adapted recipe for the “tarragon sallad-oil.”

Participants will learn how to grow lettuces, spinach, radishes, kale, tomatoes and herbs and find out about Monticello’s Heirloom Vegetable Seed Collection.