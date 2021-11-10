Buzz Bites: Inaugural Fall Fest flavors, and ways to honor veterans

This week's Buzz Bites shares several ways that local establishments will honor veterans on this Veterans Day — and has the latest on the inaugural Fall Festival presented by The Wool Factory.
At The Wool FactoryThe inaugural Fall Festival will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, with a soundtrack of live music all afternoon. Local music is a backdrop for local flavors, which will include Selvedge Brewing's beer, food and cocktails; Blue Bee Cider's small-batch ciders; The Workshop's curated Virginia wines; and Cou Cou Rachou's pastries and breads.
The event is free. Children's activities are part of the fun, and if you haven't stopped by The Wool Factory since it opened, here's your chance; the address is 1837 Broadway St.
At Texas RoadhouseFrom 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, meal vouchers will be presented to veterans and active-duty military personnel who offer such proof of service as military or VA cards or discharge papers in the parking lot over at Texas Roadhouse.
Each voucher can be redeemed through May 30, 2022, for one of 10 entrées plus two sides and a choice of Coca-Cola products iced tea or coffee. This way, veterans can decide when they'd like to dine. For details, go to texasroadhouse.com.
At Bonefish GrillVeterans are honored every day at Bonefish Grill with the Heroes' Discount, which take 10% off the checks of military members, first responders and veterans. Just be ready to show your ID.
If you're using online ordering for Kung Pao Shrimp, Swordfish and Pumpkin Ravioli, Cedar Plank Salmon or other seasonal favorites, choose "pay at restaurant" when you check out and inform Angler when you pick up your order. All the details are at bonefishgrill.com.
At Dunkin'Dunkin' already is getting a head start on seasonal beverages for holiday enjoyment, including Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, White Mocha Hot Chocolate, Holiday Blend Coffee and Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, which is back by popular demand. Keep an eye out for whimsical new cup designs.
Another returning favorite is the Chicken, Bacon and Cheese Croissant Stuffer. New items include Pancake Minis and Cranberry Orange Muffins.
If you're like me and need to have at least some coffee before you venture out, don't forget to check out the K-cup selections, which now include Dunkin' Midnight.
Food for FinesIf you love savoring your coffee while you linger over a good book, and your end table is groaning with enticing titles you haven't gotten to yet, chances are you've flirted with overdue fines a time or two. Jefferson-Madison Regional Library patrons can get off the naughty list through the Food for Fines program through Nov. 20.
Bring peanut butter, canned tuna and other non-perishable food items to donate to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, and you can knock $1 off your overdue and late-renewal fines. (Unfortunately, it won't help with fines for lost or damaged items.)
The best news is that you don't have to have fines in your face to take part. Everyone can pitch in; just check out the list of items most in need at brafb.org before you check out at your favorite JMRL library branch.
Speaking of favorite branches, if your hangout is Louisa County Library, your food donations will benefit the Louisa County Resource Council. For information, go to jmrl.org.
For burger loversBurgerFi has opened a new restaurant — its first in Charlottesville and its fourth in Virginia — at 385 Merchant Walk Square.
In addition to Angus beef burgers, Wagyu beef hot dogs and VegeFi veggie burgers, fans can find double-battered onion rings, frozen custard and local craft beers and wines. Go to burgerfi.com for all the particulars.
Mark your calendarsThe third annual Crozet Winter Brews Festival is set for Dec. 4 at Claudius Crozet Park. Look for food trucks, local music, Winter Market vendors and a who's who of breweries and cideries.