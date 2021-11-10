Buzz Bites: Inaugural Fall Fest flavors, and ways to honor veterans

This week's Buzz Bites shares several ways that local establishments will honor veterans on this Veterans Day — and has the latest on the inaugural Fall Festival presented by The Wool Factory.

At The Wool FactoryThe inaugural Fall Festival will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, with a soundtrack of live music all afternoon. Local music is a backdrop for local flavors, which will include Selvedge Brewing's beer, food and cocktails; Blue Bee Cider's small-batch ciders; The Workshop's curated Virginia wines; and Cou Cou Rachou's pastries and breads.

The event is free. Children's activities are part of the fun, and if you haven't stopped by The Wool Factory since it opened, here's your chance; the address is 1837 Broadway St.

At Texas RoadhouseFrom 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, meal vouchers will be presented to veterans and active-duty military personnel who offer such proof of service as military or VA cards or discharge papers in the parking lot over at Texas Roadhouse.

Each voucher can be redeemed through May 30, 2022, for one of 10 entrées plus two sides and a choice of Coca-Cola products iced tea or coffee. This way, veterans can decide when they'd like to dine. For details, go to texasroadhouse.com.