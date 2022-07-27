Buzz Bites: Honey-themed treats fill new Arrington shop

This week’s Buzz Bites opens with sweet news from a local online retailer of honey-centric confections and treats.

At Love of HoneyThe online retailer Love of Honey, a popular spot online since 2020, has opened a new shop in Arrington. A grand opening, which will begin with a ribbon-cutting event, is planned for noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The business is owned by George Hatchell, a photographer turned beekeeper known for chocolate-covered honey. His shop offers a range of chocolates, fudges, honey-nut butters and honey varieties from different nectar sources. Look for Nelson County Harvest Fudge, which features locally grown apples and pays homage to Arrington space’s heritage as an apple warehouse. The space on Tye Brook Highway also is the former site of Thai Siam Restaurant.

At King Family VineyardsPicnic & Polo, a Living Free Together family event, is planned for 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 14 at King Family Vineyards in Crozet.

The event is free; plan on bringing some picnic food to share and a chair for comfort. Living Free Together will provide fried chicken and bottled water. Sign up by Aug. 13 by calling (804) 218-5505 or emailing livingfree2gether@gmail.com.

At Champion BrewingChampion Brewing Company has licensed its Cavalier Lager as the official lager of the University of Virginia. The brew will be sold at UVa sporting events and at grocery and convenience stores.

Cavalier Lager is brewed with Vienna malts and Saaz hops. It is being offered during the first year that UVa has licensed beer as an official product. Find out more at championbrewing.com.

Honored by Wine SpectatorSeveral local restaurants recently were honored by Wine Spectator’s 2022 Restaurant Awards. This year’s awards honor 3,169 restaurants from all 50 states and more than 70 countries around the world.

Local establishments honored by the magazine include The Local Restaurant & Catering, 1799 at The Clifton, Red Pump Kitchen, Crush Pad Wines, Fleurie Restaurant, Bizou and Duner’s.

The Restaurant Awards issue became available July 12. Learn more at wine spectator.com.