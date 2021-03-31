Buzz Bites: Holiday meals, a new restaurant, doughnuts and more

Chief hiking officer

Devils Backbone Brewing Company has brought its first-ever chief hiking officer on board. Kristen Musselman, an outdoor guide and trainer who adores the outdoors, hiking, wellness and wilderness survival, will hike East Coast trails for the next six months, sharing the glories of overlooked trails, the fun of state and national parks and the beauty of the best overlook in each Appalachian Trail state, as voted on by fans.

In her honor, Savor the View, a limited-edition 12-pack of Vienna Lager, will be released. Beer fans can complete their own “hike-thru” adventures in search of collecting all 14 different scenes of Appalachian Trail beauty that artist Tyler Nordgren has depicted on the labels. Go to dbbrewingcompany.com for all the particulars.

REC feeds health workers

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative donated more than 1,000 meals to 11 hospitals in its service area during February, including Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, University of Virginia Health System and UVa Culpeper Medical Center. The meals kept nurses, doctors, first responders, hospital staff members and other health professionals going strong while they fought to care for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

REC also handed out large and small containers of hand sanitizer, plus gift cards to Costco and BJ’s Warehouse so health care workers could get supplies, snacks and other items to make their days easier.

