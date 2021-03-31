Buzz Bites: Holiday meals, a new restaurant, doughnuts and more

This week’s Buzz Bites gets started with some holiday offerings and some more news for doughnut aficionados.
At Blue Ridge Café
Ruckersville’s Blue Ridge Café will offer dine-in Easter brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, and take-home heat-and-serve dinners may be picked up at 2, 3 or 4 p.m. Saturday.
Orders for heat-and-eat dinners must be placed by noon Thursday, so hop to it. Payment in advance is required. The entrée choices include applewood-smoked sliced ham with pineapple sauce, garlic-rosemary roasted leg of lamb with red wine garlic sauce and chicken piccata with shrimp lemon sauce.
For the dine-in Easter brunch, appetizers include shrimp and grits, smoked salmon quiche, and corn and zucchini cakes. In addition to the heat-and-eat choices listed above, brunch entrée choices include chicken and waffles with bacon syrup, filet mignon eggs Benedict and mixed berry-stuffed French toast.
Head to blueridgecafe.com to examine the full menu; call (434) 985-3633 to place an order or save a seat at the table.
At Prince Michel
Easter Sunday Brunch is served at Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery in Leon from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Roast beef and ham are the star attractions.
The holiday repast is $39.99; children pay $19.99, and club members get 15% off. Make reservations by emailing mhaney@princemichel.com.
At the Ridley
The Ridley, an upscale-casual Black-owned restaurant, will open its doors Thursday in The Draftsman hotel at 1106 W. Main St. with a menu filled with seafood and elevated Southern fare.
It will pay tribute to Dr. Walter N. Ridley by giving back to students through the Walter N. Ridley Scholarship Fund at the University of Virginia.
Warren Thompson, a UVa alumnus who’s CEO and founder of Thompson Hospitality, and Ron Jordan, CEO of Jordan Hospitality Group, are teaming up to make the concept a reality.
Menu items include red snapper, soft-shell crab, fried lobster tails, Cajun oysters and other temptations. Masks are required, and diners and staff members alike will be observing proper physical distancing, capacity limits and other pandemic safety precautions. Head to theridleyva.com to learn more and make reservations.
At Dunkin’
Through April 21, check out Free Donut Wednesdays at Dunkin’, where DD Perks members can pick up a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage.
There’s even a new beverage option: the new Blueberry Pomegranate Dunkin’ Refresher combines iced green tea, B vitamins and flavored fruit concentrate. Other Dunkin’ Refresher flavor options are Strawberry Dragonfruit and Peach Passion Fruit. Get all the particulars at dunkindo nuts.com.
Local Food Hub Market
Local Food Hub Market will open for its second year in a new location — the Seminole Square Shopping Center parking lot, in two and a half rows in front of Plan 9 Music.
Pre-ordering online at localfoodhub.org/market is required for the drive-through market, which is open from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Orders to be picked up at the Wednesday market must be placed between 3 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Monday; items you’d like to pick up during the Friday market must be ordered between 3 p.m. Monday and noon Thursday
New this year will be a referral program. Whenever existing market customers refer friends to the program, each will receive a free three-month membership.
For details, go to localfoodhub.org.
At Revalation
Revalation Vineyards in Madison presents a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County on the first Friday of each month, and this month’s fundraiser will take place from 1 p.m. to sunset Friday.
Of the day’s proceeds, 10% will go to the Literacy Council to help provide adult and family education services to Madison County residents. To find out more, call (540) 407-1236 or email info@revalation vineyards.com.
Chief hiking officer
Devils Backbone Brewing Company has brought its first-ever chief hiking officer on board. Kristen Musselman, an outdoor guide and trainer who adores the outdoors, hiking, wellness and wilderness survival, will hike East Coast trails for the next six months, sharing the glories of overlooked trails, the fun of state and national parks and the beauty of the best overlook in each Appalachian Trail state, as voted on by fans.
In her honor, Savor the View, a limited-edition 12-pack of Vienna Lager, will be released. Beer fans can complete their own “hike-thru” adventures in search of collecting all 14 different scenes of Appalachian Trail beauty that artist Tyler Nordgren has depicted on the labels. Go to dbbrewingcompany.com for all the particulars.
REC feeds health workers
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative donated more than 1,000 meals to 11 hospitals in its service area during February, including Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, University of Virginia Health System and UVa Culpeper Medical Center. The meals kept nurses, doctors, first responders, hospital staff members and other health professionals going strong while they fought to care for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
REC also handed out large and small containers of hand sanitizer, plus gift cards to Costco and BJ’s Warehouse so health care workers could get supplies, snacks and other items to make their days easier.