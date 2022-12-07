 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUZZ BITES

Buzz Bites: Holiday markets offer gifts and treats

This week’s Buzz Bites starts with a local holiday event that offers food, shopping and time to mingle.

At The Wool FactoryThe Wool Factory will present is second Holiday Market from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Look for live music and a variety of vendors, including Verde Natural Florals, Holding Forth, Albemarle Cannabis Company, Baewolf Earrings, SculpTD Pottery, Botanical Dwellings and Louise Shop, to name a few.

Admission is free, and food and drinks will be available for purchase. Learn more at thewoolfactory.com.

Feeding Greene

and Food LionFeeding Greene has received $3,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help provide fresh eggs, meats and produce for local families.

The foundation has awarded almost $17 million in grants since it was established in 2001. Find out more at foodlion.com/in-our-community.

Honors for DuCardDuCard Vineyards’ 2017 Norton won top honors in the inaugural Norton Cup Challenge at The Omni Homestead’s Epicurean Classic last month. Vineyard manager and winemaker Julien Durantie and the whole team are honored for their hard work.

If you’d like to taste what impressed the judges, email beth@ducardvineyards.com or call the tasting room at (540) 923-4206. Quantities are limited, so don’t wait too long.

City’s Holiday MarketThe City of Charlottesville’s Holiday Market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 17 at 100 E. Water St. There’s still time to get handmade, homegrown gifts, crafts, food and decorations.

One hour of free parking is available in the Water Street parking garage right next door. Learn more at www.charlottesville.gov/citymarket or call (434) 970-3371.

At Bojangles’Bojangles’ is offering its first red Big Bo Box this holiday season.

Also, as part of its 12 Days of Bo, which will conclude Saturday, fans who go to the Bojangles’ App for iPhone or Android can earn a free Cajun Filet Biscuit.

Keep an eye out for an online dance challenge based on “Carol of the Bells” presented with TikTok sensations Cost n’ Mayor. Get more details at www.bojangles.com.

Golden ArchesMcDonald’s is kicking off its SZN of Sharing exclusively on its McDonald’s App, and one of the features is a chance at winning a McGold Card, which gives bearers free McDonald’s food for life.

Each purchase through the app through Dec. 25 gets diners one step closer to gaining McGold Cards for themselves and three buddies. Look for holiday merch and food deals, too. For details, head to corporate.mc donalds.com.

