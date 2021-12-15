Buzz Bites: Hit the road with festive Brew & Buddy Run friends

This week’s Buzz Bites gets started with an event that blends silver-screen sentiment, suds and a chance to stretch your legs.

At the ParamountThe fifth annual Brew & Buddy Run begins at 4:30 p.m. Sunday and gives thirsty runners opportunities to stop at Champion Brewing Company and Three Notch’d Brewing Company before settling into seats at the Paramount Theater for a screening of the Will Ferrell comedy “Elf.”

The three-mile route begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Paramount and leads runners along a downtown loop. Get into the spirit of the event by wearing reflective lights and festive apparel; it’s fine to dress up as Buddy or other characters from the movie. A costume contest for individuals and groups will take place before the screening.

If you’re taking part in the Brew & Buddy Run, your $25 gets you a Brew & Buddy Run stainless steel souvenir pint cup, one free pour at each participating brewery, $1 off beer purchased from the Paramount’s concessions and admission to the 6 p.m. screening of “Elf.”

If you’d like to attend the screening without all that running, tickets are $8; youths get in for $5.