Buzz Bites: Hit the road with festive Brew & Buddy Run friends

This week’s Buzz Bites gets started with an event that blends silver-screen sentiment, suds and a chance to stretch your legs.
At the ParamountThe fifth annual Brew & Buddy Run begins at 4:30 p.m. Sunday and gives thirsty runners opportunities to stop at Champion Brewing Company and Three Notch’d Brewing Company before settling into seats at the Paramount Theater for a screening of the Will Ferrell comedy “Elf.”
The three-mile route begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Paramount and leads runners along a downtown loop. Get into the spirit of the event by wearing reflective lights and festive apparel; it’s fine to dress up as Buddy or other characters from the movie. A costume contest for individuals and groups will take place before the screening.
If you’re taking part in the Brew & Buddy Run, your $25 gets you a Brew & Buddy Run stainless steel souvenir pint cup, one free pour at each participating brewery, $1 off beer purchased from the Paramount’s concessions and admission to the 6 p.m. screening of “Elf.”
If you’d like to attend the screening without all that running, tickets are $8; youths get in for $5.
At Nelson 151 Speaking of beer, Nelson 151’s 12th annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser will begin Saturday at Hill Top Berry Winery and Meadery and run through New Year’s Eve at Veritas Vineyard & Winery to give fans a chance to help raise funds for Humane Society/SPCA of Nelson County and Fleetwood Community Center.
Over the past dozen years, the fundraiser has brought in more than $30,000 for Nelson County nonprofits.
Also on the holiday trail are Silverback Distillery on Sunday, Flying Fox Vineyard and Winery on Monday, Blue Mountain Brewery on Tuesday, Valley Road Vineyards on Wednesday, Bryant’s Cider & Brewery on Dec. 23, Brewing Tree Beer Company on Dec. 24, Nelson County Economic Development on Dec. 25, Afton Mountain Vineyards on Dec. 26, Cardinal Point Winery on Dec, 27, Devils Backbone Brewing Company and Distillery on Dec. 28, Bold Rock Hard Cider on Dec. 29 and Blue Toad Hard Cider on Dec. 30.
Head to nelson151.com for all the details.
At Aerial Resupply The endearing packaging art for Aerial Resupply Coffee Company’s new coffee blend, Christmas Kitty, was designed by 8-year-old Mara, daughter of founder Michael Klemmer. The Christmas Kitty logo emerged from Mara’s drawings. Klemmer served in the U.S. Army for 20 years before opening the business with his wife, Nikki, to provide premium coffee to first responders and military personnel.
And if you enjoy the young artist’s work now, be sure to check back next year to learn about new product launches.
Learn more about the veteran-owned business at aerialresupply.com.
At Siren
Chef Laura Fonner and Champion Hospitality Group have opened the doors at Siren, a casual, seafood-focused restaurant at 247 Ridge-McIntire Road.
Know for her work at Duner’s Restaurant, Fonner will be bringing a coastal Mediterranean menu. Look for whole roasted fish, Aleppo-glazed pork belly bites, gyro dumplings, kombucha squash gnocchi, sandwiches and other selections. Siren will be open six days a week for dinner and will serve Sunday brunch; the restaurant is closed on Tuesdays.
Fonner, a Charlottesville native, has appeared on eight episodes of “Guy’s Grocery Games” and has won $60,000 in cooking competitions. Learn more about the new restaurant at sirencville.com.
At Multiverse Kitchens
The Digital Food Hall at Multiverse Kitchens is adding The Loaded Spud and Dang Quesadillas + Burritos, bringing the total of individual brands to nine.
The Loaded Spud, inspired by chef Harrison Keevil’s favorite childhood restaurant — The North Pole in Goochland — features among its loaded baked potato options The Spicy Spud, which includes Pearl Island Catering’s Pikliz. Dang Quesadillas + Burritos will serve up everything from the Three Cheese Quesadilla to the Chicken Tikka Burrito with English Peas and Cilantro Rice.
Get all the particulars at multiverse kitchens.com.
At Torchy’s Tacos
Torchy’s Tacos has opened for dine-in and pick-up service at 1951 Swanson Drive.
Torchy’s got its start in 2006 in a food trailer in Austin, Texas. Look for tacos, queso and margaritas; the Green Chile Queso and Torchy’s Taco of the Month remain popular.
The Damn Good Tacos line includes Green Chile Pork, featuring pork carnitas, green chiles and cojita cheese; Baja Shrimp, with fried shrimp, cabbage slaw and pickled onions; and Trailer Park, with fried chicken, green chiles, lettuce pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese. There also are breakfast tacos, including The Wrangler, with cage-free eggs, smoked beef brisket, potatoes, cheese and tomatillo sauce; and Migas made with eggs, corn tortilla strips, green chiles, avocado, pico de gallo and cheese.
Gift-giving options include dog accessories and Torchy’s Diablo Sauce.
At Prince Michel
Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery in Leon will present a Barrel Tasting with winemaker Brad Hansen on Sunday.
Two sessions will be offered — at 1 and 2:15 p.m. — to give fans the opportunity to enjoy four different wines from the 2021 harvest from barrel to bottle.
The event is $15; Wine Club members get in for free. Find out more at princemichel.com.
At DuCard
If you’re starting to look ahead to New Year’s Eve and other celebrations that call for bubbles, DuCard Vineyards has unveiled its 2019 XOXO Sparkling Wine. The Blanc de Blancs sparkling wine also can be enjoyed in a limited quantity of wine-filled chocolates. Learn more at ducardvineyards.com or dial (540) 923-4206.
At Keswick Vineyards
Two gift bundles remain if you’re still marking wine lovers off your gift list. Head to keswickvineyards.com to sign up for these combinations.
The Cabernet Franc Holiday Bundle, at $135 plus tax and shipping, includes 2019 Cabernet Franc, 2019 Cabernet Franc Reserve and 2019 Cabernet Franc Reserve Block 2.
The Big & Bold Reds Holiday Bundle offers 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon Estate Reserve Block 7, 2017 Heritage Estate Reserve and 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon Estate Reserve.
At Walmart
Whether you prefer pi or pie, the math involved in Walmart’s holiday preparations gets noticed. From Nov. 1 to Dec. 25, Walmart will be selling almost 700 pies per minute.
That means more than 970,000 pies per day — and by the time Christmas gets here, 52.5 million pies will have headed home to customers’ tables.
That haul includes Patti LaBelle Desserts’ Sweet Potato Pie, Buttermilk Pie and Peach Cobbler; the shelf-stable Strawberry Cheesecake Pie and Turtle Cheesecake Pie; and such Marketside Everyday options as Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie, Brownie Batter Pie, Chocolate Pie Bar and Apple Cinnamon Pie Bar.