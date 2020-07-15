This week’s Buzz Bites will offer two ways foodies can help the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

At Castle Hill

Castle Hill Cider is adding a new cider selection to an online purchase promotion that helps the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank provide meals for neighbors in need.

The cidery has been donating $5 from the purchase of six bottles of Serendipity 2016 and $10 for every case to the food bank since the middle of March. The food bank can turn $10 into 40 meals. Serendipity 2016 sales have raised more than $1,000 for BRAFB, and now another cider will join the effort.

For each case of All Hopped Up, a dry-hopped ginger cider, purchased by customers, Castle Hill will donate 10% of the price to the food bank.

Castle Hill offers outdoor bottle service from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Porch pickup for orders placed online is available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Get all the details at castlehillcider.com.

Fluvanna Rotary food drive

Fluvanna Rotary will lead a food drive for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank on July 23. Lake Monticello residents can place donations of non-perishable foods by the mailbox between 8 and 10 a.m.

A previous food drive on April 23 brought in more than 7,000 pounds of food donations.

