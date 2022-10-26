 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUZZ BITES

Buzz Bites: Halloween doughnuts, honoring vets and a new mayo-beer collaboration

Spider Donuts

Spider Donuts offer festive orange icing, a chocolate Munchkin head and icing details for eyes and legs. Witch arm not included.

 Clint Blowers

This week’s Buzz Bites will scare up a few late-season Halloween treats before sharing a new effort to honor veterans.

At Dunkin’Trick-or-treating is great, but there’s new consolation for folks who’ve been told they’re too old to go door to door. Dunkin’ Donuts’ Dunk-o-Lantern Donut, Spider Donut and Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato offer sweet notes for your holiday.

The Spider Donut frosts a yeast doughnut with orange icing and tops it off with a chocolate Munchkins doughnut hole. A chocolate drizzle creates the spider’s legs; a white drizzle creates the arachnid’s eyes. The Dunk-o-Lantern is a pumpkin-shaped doughnut shell filled with vanilla-flavored butter crème filling and topped with orange icing.

Head to www.dunkindonuts.com for all the particulars.

For veteransTiger Fuel Company will offer veterans and active military members a free car wash and meal on Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

People are also reading…

The free top wash is available at all eight participating TigerWash locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 11, including 5th Street, Forest Lakes, Greenbrier, Mill Creek, Lake Monticello, Dillwyn, Preston and Ruckersville. Tiger Fuel has teamed up with Grace for Vets for 11 years to offer the complimentary car washes; since Grace for Vets was founded in 2004, the nonprofit has helped provide more than 3.3 million car washes to veterans and military members.

Locations of The Market serving free lunches include Bellair, Mill Creek, Preston, Ruckersville and Dillwyn. At 5th Street, it’s a hot dog lunch deal; at Locust Grove, there’s a choice of hot dog or two pieces of chicken.

Just be ready to provide proof of military service.

Another beer-mayo pairingChampion Brewing Company is teaming up with Duke’s Mayo again to create a beer that pairs well with mayonnaise.

Tailgate Twang follows the partnership’s first offering, Family Recipe, which was launched in 2021. Tailgate Twang, an American pilsner, pairs smoothly with sliders, dips and potato salad; it features a soft biscuit-flavored malt and a hint of hops. During football season, it’ll be served in Champion’s taprooms, as well as restaurants and retailers in Virginia and North Carolina.

If you’d like a bigger taste of collaboration details, head to dukesmayo.com.

Greek Fest is comingGet ready to pull up a chair: Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church will present Greek Fest from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 18, and it’ll be the first time since 2019 that meals will be served in person. Head to the Church Hall at 100 Perry Drive.

Lunch and dinner will be served. A traditional meal of pastichio and spanakopita and a vegetarian meal of spanakopita and rice dolmades (grape leaves) will be served for $18. Each meal includes Greek-style green beans, Greek salad and water.

There also will be a bake sale of Greek pastries. To get all the details, go to https://transfiguration.va.goarch.org/greek-fest.

