Buzz Bites: Great greens and gratitude lead this week's flavors

This week’s Buzz Bites starts with a community tradition that honors the finest greens, macaroni and cheese and pound cake in town. If you don’t think anyone’s dishes can hold a candle to Grandma’s, here’s your chance to dig in and find out for sure.

Greens Cook-OffHead to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center for this year’s Greens Cook-Off, which takes place between 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday on the front lawn.

Here’s your chance to join friends and neighbors and sample all kinds of carnivore-friendly and vegetarian recipes for greens and macaroni and cheese, plus pound cake for dessert. Savor your samples carefully, because you’ll have the opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice Awards.

Admission is free. If you’re going to compete, there’s a $5 fee, which will go toward prizes for the winners.

Find all the details at jeff choolheritage center.org.

Sharing thanksAs part of its new “Thank You, Crew” initiative, McDonald’s is inviting Charlottesville-area customers to share stories of outstanding service from the crew members and managers who serve up your favorites.

If you’d like to make sure the employee who brightens your commute gets credit for it, head to mcdonalds.com/thanks and explain why.

The crew member may get recognized in a creative way, which could range from a flower and balloon bouquet to sports or concert tickets to a weekend escape.

The element of surprise is part of the fun. Rapper, singer and songwriter Lil Yachty — himself a former McDonald’s employee — dropped in to surprise crew members in his hometown of Atlanta.

