Buzz Bites: Girl Scout cookie season gets off to a sweet start

This week’s Buzz Bites begins with a tasty countdown to the newest Girl Scout cookie: Raspberry Rally.

Local Girl Scouts in the Virginia Skyline Council region will be selling the new treat online starting Feb. 27, so plan ahead to introduce yourself to a thin, crispy cookie with raspberry flavor and the chocolaty coating you’ve always loved in Thin Mints. This cookie will be sold online and shipped to buyers, so don’t expect to stumble across a box or two at your closest cookie sales stand.

While you’re waiting for Raspberry Rally to arrive, you’ve got time to take home some Tagalongs, Samoas, Do-si-dos and Thin Mints and help young entrepreneurs in the community learn how to set and meet goals for themselves. Selling cookies can help Girl Scouts work toward a newly updated Financial Literacy badge, which recognizes such skills as budgeting, planning, creative thinking and teamwork.

Don’t tarry too long, because cookie season only lasts through March 31. Each box is $6.

Before you hit the road to check shopping centers and parking lots for tables covered with cookie boxes, go online to www.gsvsc.org/cookies and use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to locate booths near home and work. The money you save on gas will buy more cookies.

Another advantage of ordering online is seeing how well it simplifies the process of donating cookies. Starting Feb. 27, it’ll be possible to go to www.girlscoutcookies.org to buy cookies from a local Girl Scout and have them delivered to first responders and other local heroes. If you find it hard to share once the box is opened, donating cookies you won’t run the risk of even seeing can make sure everyone gets a treat.