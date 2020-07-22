This week’s Buzz Bites offers little tastes of summer fun from queso to seasonal produce to chocolate. The fun starts with free doughnuts covered in sprinkles.
At Duck Donuts
You’ve made one adjustment after another during the pandemic — in style. Now you deserve a chance to kick back and celebrate Sprinkle Day.
Duck Donuts is marking the occasion all day Thursday by giving each in-person guest a free glazed doughnut with chocolate or vanilla icing and — you guessed it — sprinkles.
While you’re there, keep an eye out for other summery confections, including Strawberry Confetti, which boasts strawberry icing and rainbow sprinkles; Blueberry Lemonade, which pairs blueberry icing and lemon drizzle; Beach Ball, which unites vanilla icing, chocolate sprinkles and chocolate drizzle; and Sunrise, a combination of lemon icing and raspberry drizzle.
At Fuzzy’s Tacos
Fuzzy’s Tacos is offering a Summer Fridays special that pairs its new Queso Flights with its frozen FuzzyRita or Lime Seltzerita on the patio. The Lime Seltzerita is a frozen FuzzyRita topped with a can of Truly Lime Hard Seltzer.
Ten winners of the eatery’s Free Tacos for a Year giveaway will be announced every Friday through Aug. 21.
The Queso Flights dish comes with three queso options — Famous Queso, Guacamole Queso and Ground Beef Queso or Pork Green Chili Queso.
The local Fuzzy’s is at 435 Merchant Walk Square, Suite 600. Get all the particulars — including online ordering instructions — at Fuzzy’sTacoShop.com.
At Greene Farmers Market
Customers who use SNAP benefits at Greene Farmers Market can get twice as many fresh fruits and vegetables by using Virginia Fresh Match vouchers. Once you swipe your SNAP card, a staff member will give you coupons to spend as cash, plus the same dollar amount of Fresh Match vouchers.
Curbside pickup is available to help you fill your pandemic pantry in safety. Go to GreeneCommons.com to decide what to order. If you’re planning to shop in person instead on Saturday mornings behind the Greene County Office Building in Stanardsville, be sure to wear your mask, observe proper social distancing and wash your hands frequently.
At DuCard
Plan ahead for the Lindt Chocolate and Wine Pairing at 2 p.m. Aug. 2 at DuCard Vineyards. Ann Czaja, Lindt master chocolatier, will meet guests in the Shenandoah Room for a flight of chocolates, each paired with a DuCard wine.
The event is $69. Seating is limited, so make reservations soon at ducardvineyards.com or (540) 923-4206.
