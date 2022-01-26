Buzz Bites: Get a head start on Valentine's Day dinner plans

This week’s Buzz Bites offers a first glimpse of Valentine’s Day specials awaiting local diners.

At Bonefish GrillLook for the Scallop and Shrimp Scampi Filet on Bonefish Grill’s menu from Feb. 3 to 16. Under all the bay scallops, shrimp and garlic scampi sauce is a 7-ounce filet mignon, and a few tomatoes add a bright finishing touch.

The entrée is available for curbside carryout, delivery and dine-in celebrations for $32.90.

Alaskan sablefish stars in Rockefeller Butterfish, which gets extra flavor from spinach and jumbo lump crab. Baja Scallops + Shrimp Scampi Pasta is another holiday option.

Chocolate Lava Cake is a popular dessert for sweethearts, and some signature drinks can complete the meal; consider the Smoked Old Fashioned or the Winter White Cosmo. Find all the details at bonefishgrill. com.

At Blue Ridge CaféBlue Ridge Café is accepting reservations for its Red Hot Lovers’ Weekend Valentine’s Special, which will be available from Feb. 10 to 14.

Here’s your chance to split the popular Lovers’ Platter, which serves up two broiled lobster tails, two top sirloin steaks, six fried shrimp, two crab cakes, two baked potatoes and two salads for $70.

Don’t forget that the Blue Ridge Idol Karaoke Competition is happening at 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Blue Tavern.

Make reservations and get all the details online at blueridgecafe.com.

