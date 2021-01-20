Buzz Bites: Frozen beverage gives Moe's Original BBQ license to chill

If you’re happy to order a cold drink on a cold day, Moe’s Original BBQ offers a Gulf Coast favorite that Southern Living has praised as one of the best of its kind in the South.
The Bushwacker is a frozen alcoholic libation that gets its signature flavor profile from rum, coffee liqueur, vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup. Moe’s version, available at its restaurants across the country, remains popular even when the temperature drops outdoors. It’s served with a wide variety of smoked meats, including pulled pork, ribs, wings, turkey and chicken. The eatery also offers shrimp and fish choices.
Learn more at moesoriginalbbq.com.
At Raising Cane’sGlassdoor has included Raising Cane’s on its list of Best Places to Work in the U.S. The eatery came in at No. 89 on the list of 100 and was one of only four restaurants to make the cut for 2021.
Raising Cane’s also picked up the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award for the third time since 2017.
Other favorites with local foodies making the list included Trader Joe’s (at No. 35), Wegmans Food Markets (No. 36) and Costco Wholesale (No. 56).
At Mellow MushroomMellow Mushroom has added a Lifestyle 2021 section to its online ordering platform at order.mellowmushroom.com to make it easier to keep your dietary resolutions while choosing courses to enjoy at home. Diners who are searching for vegan, gluten-free or keto choices can find a variety of options, including vegan-friendly pizzas topped with dairy-free cheese, gluten-free pizzas and the Naked Ritz Burger for keto adherents.
The Naked Ritz Burger — a half-pound Angus beef patty from Harris Ranch covered in melted Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, Roma tomatoes and pickles and served on iceberg lettuce with garlic aioli on the side — is a new keto-friendly menu addition, as are the Keto Elevated Cobb Salad with Olive Oil and Keto Greek Salad with Olive Oil.
The Vegan Veg Out pizza uses Follow Your Heart vegan cheese, and it skips the traditional Mellow Mushroom touch of Parmesan and melted butter. There’s no extra cost to substitute vegan cheese on any pizza. Look for the Vegan Enlightened Salad ands Vegan Greek Salad, as well as Vegan Pretzels with yellow mustard.
The Gluten-Free Brownie awaits after diners enjoy gluten-free versions of the Mighty Meaty Pizza, House Special Pizza and Kosmic Karma Pizza. It’s also possible to build your own gluten-free pie, which will be prepared in a separate area with special baking tools to makes sure your food has no contact with gluten.
Learn more at MellowMushroom.com.
Girl Scout cookies
Girl Scout cookies are being sold in Roanoke through a pilot Grubhub program, and they’ll be available across the country starting Feb. 1. Go to gsvsc.org to learn about the contact-free pickup and delivery options that enterprising Girl Scouts will be using this year to keep the cookie tradition safe for everyone during the pandemic.
There’s still time to learn more about the 2021 cookie choices before placing your orders through the Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council. Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-tastic cookies will be available this year. Get all the details at gsvsc.org.