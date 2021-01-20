Buzz Bites: Frozen beverage gives Moe's Original BBQ license to chill

If you’re happy to order a cold drink on a cold day, Moe’s Original BBQ offers a Gulf Coast favorite that Southern Living has praised as one of the best of its kind in the South.

The Bushwacker is a frozen alcoholic libation that gets its signature flavor profile from rum, coffee liqueur, vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup. Moe’s version, available at its restaurants across the country, remains popular even when the temperature drops outdoors. It’s served with a wide variety of smoked meats, including pulled pork, ribs, wings, turkey and chicken. The eatery also offers shrimp and fish choices.

Learn more at moesoriginalbbq.com.

At Raising Cane’sGlassdoor has included Raising Cane’s on its list of Best Places to Work in the U.S. The eatery came in at No. 89 on the list of 100 and was one of only four restaurants to make the cut for 2021.

Raising Cane’s also picked up the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award for the third time since 2017.

Other favorites with local foodies making the list included Trader Joe’s (at No. 35), Wegmans Food Markets (No. 36) and Costco Wholesale (No. 56).