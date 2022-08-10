Buzz Bites: From polo picnics to back-to-school bites

This week’s Buzz Bites strikes a tasty balance between the delights of late-summer living in Central Virginia and the excitement of getting ready for going back to school. There’s still plenty to do and enjoy before it’s time to start hitting the books again, so mark your calendars — and bring your appetite.

From Living Free TogetherThe Living Free Together Family Event is set for 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at King Family Vineyard in Crozet. Living Free Together will provide fried chicken and bottled water, so bring along your favorite picnic foods to share and a chair for seating comfort.

The event is free, but you’ll need to sign up by Saturday so organizers will know how many folks to expect. Call Tonya at (804) 218-5505 or email livingfree2gether@gmail.com.

Coming up next is Burgers and Bingo, an all-ages fundraiser from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Riverside North at 1770 Timberwood Blvd. Bingo books are $5; 10% of food sales will be donated to Living Free Together. All bingo sales will benefit Living Free Together. Learn more at livingfree2gether.org.

It’s not too soon to sign up for other events honoring veterans with fun and fellowship. The sixth annual Seas the Day Veterans’ Outdoor Day will begin at noon Aug. 28 at Walnut Creek Park in North Garden, and there will be plenty of time for fishing and outdoor recreation in Walnut Creek.

Mission BBQ will cater the picnic. There will be family-friendly entertainment, and guest speaker Jeffrey Boecker of “Nickel for Your Story” will appear at 1300. (For civilians, that’s 1 p.m.) Details and registration are available online at https://cville-seastheday-2022.event brite.com.

If you’re new to Living Free Together, the organization helps military families by offering opportunities to deepen bonds and build a sense of community.

At Blue Ridge CaféBlue Ridge Café in Ruckersville is observing Back 2 School festivities with a teacher appreciation discount through Friday. Teachers in Greene County Public Schools and at United Christian Academy can show their badge IDs to get a 15% discount.

Not a teacher? Not a problem. Diners who help the school supply drive fill local students’ backpacks by bringing school supplies to donate can get a 50-point bump in the restaurant’s Blue Ridge Rewards program.

While you’re checking your calendar, pencil in Blue Ridge Café for the following events: karaoke at 8 p.m. Thursday and Aug. 25; Friday Bike Night at 7 p.m. Friday and Aug. 26; and music by Southern Sky at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 and Nelson Johnson at 8 p.m. Aug. 27. For details, head to blueridgecafe.com.

For barbecue fansMark your calendars for Hop N Hog — Culpeper Block Party and BBQ Competition, which is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 in downtown Culpeper’s Depot District. The Culpeper Renaissance Inc. fundraiser will offer live music, a competitive cohort of local and regional barbecue chefs and plenty of wines, ciders and beers. Games and local artisans and vendors will be part of the festive mix.

Tickets will go on sale Aug. 26 at culpeperdowntown.com. They’ll be $20 at the gate, $15 in advance and free for barbecue aficionados younger than 12.