Buzz Bites: From a Sharktini to a new fundraising whisky with coffee notes

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to restaurants, this week’s Buzz Bites gets into the Shark Week spirit with a new cocktail from Bonefish Grill.
The Sharktini, available through Sunday, starts with Absolut Citron vodka and St. Germain Elderflower liqueur shaken with white cranberry juice, fresh lime and simple syrup. Served in a martini glass, it’s garnished with frozen cranberries and fresh mint.
Here’s the recipe, courtesy of Bonefish Grill, if you’d rather test the waters closer to home:
Sharktini
» 2 ounces vodka
» 1/4 ounce orange liqueur
» 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice/simpe syrup mixture
» 1 1/2 ounces white cranberry juice
» 3 to 4 frozen cranberries, for garnish
Combine ingredients over ice in shaker tin. Shake and strain into chilled martini glass. For a festive touch, garnish with 3 or 4 floating cranberries.
Charity Cask time
This year, Virginia Distillery Company’s Charity Cask program will benefit Nelson County Community Fund Inc. The fourth annual program is taking place virtually this time, as the distillery is closed to visitors during the pandemic.
The new limited-edition whisky — only 276 bottles were made — is the result of a collaboration with Snowing in Space, a Charlottesville cold-brew coffee company. To start the process, Snowing in Space brewed coffee in a Virginia Distillery Company whisky barrel. After the coffee was removed from the barrel, the barrel was filled with whisky, which finished for 14 months.
The process added what the distillery team describes as “notes of roasted coffee beans, soft milk chocolate, tart berries and honey on the nose, with chocolate and coffee merging into barrel spice on the palate.”
To purchase a 750 ml bottle for $67.99 plus tax, visit vadistillery.com/nccf. Customers who buy two or more bottles are eligible for $1 shipping.
