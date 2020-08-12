Buzz Bites: From a Sharktini to a new fundraising whisky with coffee notes

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to restaurants, this week’s Buzz Bites gets into the Shark Week spirit with a new cocktail from Bonefish Grill.

The Sharktini, available through Sunday, starts with Absolut Citron vodka and St. Germain Elderflower liqueur shaken with white cranberry juice, fresh lime and simple syrup. Served in a martini glass, it’s garnished with frozen cranberries and fresh mint.

Here’s the recipe, courtesy of Bonefish Grill, if you’d rather test the waters closer to home:

Sharktini

» 2 ounces vodka

» 1/4 ounce orange liqueur

» 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice/simpe syrup mixture

» 1 1/2 ounces white cranberry juice

» 3 to 4 frozen cranberries, for garnish

Combine ingredients over ice in shaker tin. Shake and strain into chilled martini glass. For a festive touch, garnish with 3 or 4 floating cranberries.

