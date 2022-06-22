Buzz Bites: Fresh eggs, millions of meals and sweet local peaches

This week’s Buzz Bites takes a look at donated meals and eggs and the arrival of peach season.

4-H Egg DriveMembers of Monticello 4-H Club in Albemarle County pitched in to help Buck Mountain Food Pantry in Earlysville by collecting and donating 40 dozen fresh eggs.

The Egg Drive helped put meals on neighbors’ tables while helping those who raise poultry find a good way to share the large amounts of eggs laid after flocks’ winter break ended. 4-H Club members ages 5 to 18 brought eggs from their chickens and ducks to March, April and May meetings. Tractor Supply Company donated egg cartons, and the fresh eggs were delivered to the food pantry the day after each meeting.

Meals from College HUNKSCollege HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving officially has donated 3 million meals to U.S. Hunger, which aims to end childhood hunger.

In case you were wondering, HUNKS is indeed an acronym; it stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable Service. The firm was founded by two college pals who started a hauling business with a single cargo van and now boasts more than 170 franchises that provide residential and commercial moving, junk hauling, donation pickups and labor services.

The company also supports other causes, including Goodwill Industries, Habitat for Humanity ReStore and a variety of programs that help people affected by domestic violence. Go to collegehunkshaulingjunk.com for all the particulars.

Peach seasonChiles Peach Orchard and Carter Mountain Orchard are offering pick-your-own peaches and bags of pre-picked fruit. Chiles also is offering pick-your-own blueberries.

All kinds of treats inspired by locally grown fruits await, including peach ice cream, peach salads and apple cider doughnuts.

Be sure to call ahead before you hit the road to check on availability; call Carter Mountain Orchard at (434) 977-1833 or Chiles Peach Orchard at (434) 823-1583.

