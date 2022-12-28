 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buzz Bites: Fluvanna unveils new commercial kitchen space

  • 0

This week’s Buzz Bites starts with the opening of a new commercial kitchen to give Fluvanna County entrepreneurs and and family nutrition education programs space to thrive.

Fluvanna County

Commercial KitchenRental applications will be accepted starting Monday for the new kitchen space in Fluvanna County Community Center. It is a collaborative effort between the County of Fluvanna and the Fluvanna office of Virginia Cooperative Extension that provides 300 square feet of commercial kitchen rental space to boost startups, small-business owners and entrepreneurs in the county’s food industry.

The kitchen features a six-burner commercial stove, large refrigerator and freezer, stainless steel serving line and prep line, a dishwasher and a three-compartment cleaning sink.

Learn more by going to www.fluvannacounty.org, or by calling Aaron Spitzer, director of Parks and Recreation, at (434) 589-2016 or Jennifer Schmack, director of Economic Development, at (434) 591-1921.

People are also reading…

Email them at aspitzer@fluvanna county.org and jschmack@fluvanna county.org.

Beer Run’s 15th anniversaryBeer Run has celebrated its 15th anniversary. Family members Josh Hunt, John Woodriff, Mary Ann Parr and Dennis Woodriff opened the beer and wine shop, restaurant and bar in December 2007.

Visitors dropping by 156 Carlton Road can find more than 800 different craft and imported beers, as well as a curated wine room that has a special focus on organic and biodynamic wines. In addition to a rotating draft beer list, there’s a large collection of local and regional ciders. The heated patio is a child-friendly, dog-friendly space for dishes made from scratch.

Get all the details at www.beerrun.com, which is where you can sign up for the monthly newsletter.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

José Andrés and his daughters dine their way through Spain

José Andrés and his daughters dine their way through Spain

The new TV series “José Andrés and Family in Spain” follows the groundbreaking chef and humanitarian on a food tour through his homeland. He travels with his three American-raised daughters, Carlota, Inés and Lucia Andrés. The ladies join their dad as they visits such places as Barcelona, Madrid, Andalusia, Valencia, the Canary Islands and Asturias, where he was born. He says the food there made him who he is. It’s a travel show, a cooking show and a family show, all wrapped up in a celebration of Spain and proud fatherhood. The series debuts on Discovery Plus starting Dec. 27.

No-Cook Cooking: Choose your secret weapons for healthy success

If keeping a favorite salad dressing means making adjustments elsewhere to cut back on sodium, take a closer look at all the toppings you're piling on your greens. Olives and pickles are delicious in salads. Both choices, however, pack plenty of sodium. And commercially made croutons can be outrageously salty.

Making spirits bright: Holiday advice for home bartenders, plus 4 festive cocktails

Making spirits bright: Holiday advice for home bartenders, plus 4 festive cocktails

Looking to create a bit of winter luxury when tending bar at home this holiday season? London’s top cocktail-makers have some tips. Salvatore Calabrese of the cocktail bar Velvet says to start with the right glassware. He says that if the glass looks elegant, the atmosphere is already festive. Then think about the ice, which he says is like heat for cooking. You want the drink to dilute just right, so you don't want cracked or crushed ice. Other experts suggest decorating the glasses and coming up with some beautiful and tasty garnishes. Consider a garnish platter that lets guests choose which ones they want.

Crustless quiche serves holiday crowd with ease

Crustless quiche serves holiday crowd with ease

With the holidays come holiday guests, and the job of making breakfast for a crowd. That’s when the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street make it easy and bake their eggs, which remain delicious even after they cool down. They make a dish from France’s Provence region that’s similar to a crustless quiche with potatoes and wilted spinach. It starts on the stovetop and finishes in the oven. With the eggs are Parmesan, basil, garlic, pine nuts and a ¼ cup heavy cream. But with no butter or crust, it’s not nearly as heavy or fussy. A bit of crushed red pepper helps balance the richness.

Cloud-like meringues offer simple path to French royalty

Cloud-like meringues offer simple path to French royalty

Light and crisp meringue cookies have a reputation for being difficult to pull off. Blame that on their association with French royalty. But they’re surprisingly easy to make for those with a stand mixer and whisk attachment. And to the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street, they’re very adaptable too. For a chocolate and salted peanut variation, you’ll need about 2 ounces of chopped chocolate and some orange zest. Or try them with roasted cashews, unsweetened coconut flakes and lime zest, or with pistachios, candied ginger and turmeric. Serve meringue cookies alone or split them open and fill them with whipped cream and scattered fresh berries.

No-Cook Cooking: Let sentiment guide some winter-weather prep choices

Keep an eye out for all kinds of sale items this week that you can stock up on now and thank yourself for later. It never hurts to have another bottle of non-dairy coffee creamer in the fridge, and no one else has to know that you're still enjoying peppermint mocha in your holiday blend beans long after trend addicts have moved on to resolutionista diet fare.

Nelson 151's 12 Days of Christmas shares with community

Nelson 151 launches its 13th annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser on Sunday, giving customers of wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries in the Nelson 151 partnership a chance to take part. A portion of the sales at each day's featured venue will benefit Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire & Rescue and Central Virginia Farm Works Initiative. 

Watch Now: Related Video

These famous couples are also cousins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert