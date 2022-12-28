Buzz Bites: Fluvanna unveils new commercial kitchen space

This week’s Buzz Bites starts with the opening of a new commercial kitchen to give Fluvanna County entrepreneurs and and family nutrition education programs space to thrive.
Fluvanna County
Commercial KitchenRental applications will be accepted starting Monday for the new kitchen space in Fluvanna County Community Center. It is a collaborative effort between the County of Fluvanna and the Fluvanna office of Virginia Cooperative Extension that provides 300 square feet of commercial kitchen rental space to boost startups, small-business owners and entrepreneurs in the county’s food industry.
The kitchen features a six-burner commercial stove, large refrigerator and freezer, stainless steel serving line and prep line, a dishwasher and a three-compartment cleaning sink.
Learn more by going to www.fluvannacounty.org, or by calling Aaron Spitzer, director of Parks and Recreation, at (434) 589-2016 or Jennifer Schmack, director of Economic Development, at (434) 591-1921.
Email them at aspitzer@fluvanna county.org and jschmack@fluvanna county.org.
Beer Run’s 15th anniversaryBeer Run has celebrated its 15th anniversary. Family members Josh Hunt, John Woodriff, Mary Ann Parr and Dennis Woodriff opened the beer and wine shop, restaurant and bar in December 2007.
Visitors dropping by 156 Carlton Road can find more than 800 different craft and imported beers, as well as a curated wine room that has a special focus on organic and biodynamic wines. In addition to a rotating draft beer list, there’s a large collection of local and regional ciders. The heated patio is a child-friendly, dog-friendly space for dishes made from scratch.
Get all the details at www.beerrun.com, which is where you can sign up for the monthly newsletter.