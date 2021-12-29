Buzz Bites: FARMacy putting down brick-and-mortar roots

A grand opening event for FARMacy LLC’s FARMacy Café will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at 222 W. Main St., in the new Code Building courtyard. Fans of the vivid green food truck’s organic Mexican fusion fare will notice an expanded menu; look for some entrées you haven’t seen before, as well as a breakfast menu. Owners Jessica and Gabino Lino are continuing to use as many organic and local ingredients as possible.