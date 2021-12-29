Buzz Bites: FARMacy putting down brick-and-mortar roots

This week’s Buzz Bites will focus on a popular food truck’s transition to a brick-and-mortar location on the Downtown Mall.
A grand opening event for FARMacy LLC’s FARMacy Café will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at 222 W. Main St., in the new Code Building courtyard. Fans of the vivid green food truck’s organic Mexican fusion fare will notice an expanded menu; look for some entrées you haven’t seen before, as well as a breakfast menu. Owners Jessica and Gabino Lino are continuing to use as many organic and local ingredients as possible.
The Linos started operating their food truck in 2018. When both of them faced work furloughs early in the pandemic, they made use of the time to follow their dream of operating their food truck full time. Creative thinking led them to taking fresh food directly to local neighborhoods when people weren’t venturing far from home.
