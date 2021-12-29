 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buzz Bites: FARMacy putting down brick-and-mortar roots
0 Comments
BUZZ BITES

Buzz Bites: FARMacy putting down brick-and-mortar roots

  • 0

This week’s Buzz Bites will focus on a popular food truck’s transition to a brick-and-mortar location on the Downtown Mall.

A grand opening event for FARMacy LLC’s FARMacy Café will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at 222 W. Main St., in the new Code Building courtyard. Fans of the vivid green food truck’s organic Mexican fusion fare will notice an expanded menu; look for some entrées you haven’t seen before, as well as a breakfast menu. Owners Jessica and Gabino Lino are continuing to use as many organic and local ingredients as possible.

The Linos started operating their food truck in 2018. When both of them faced work furloughs early in the pandemic, they made use of the time to follow their dream of operating their food truck full time. Creative thinking led them to taking fresh food directly to local neighborhoods when people weren’t venturing far from home.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver finalise divorce

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Buzz Bites: Cake, champagne, coffee and romance
Dining

Buzz Bites: Cake, champagne, coffee and romance

What began during the pandemic shutdown in April 2020 as a home delivery business known for fresh and pressed floral cakes offers a rotating selection of cakes by the slice, five-slice sampler boxes and pre-ordered whole cakes. 

Dining

No-Cook Cooking: How stockings give us a leg up on nostalgia

A few of the spice blends you've learned to rely on during the pandemic, a set of sustainably harvested bamboo spoons and a few potholders in the recipient's favorite color could fill the perfect stocking for a newly minted cook in your life who's in the same position now that you found yourself in during March 2020.

Cooked dressing updates a holiday salad
Dining

Cooked dressing updates a holiday salad

Any combination of bitter greens, such as frisée, endive, radicchio, escarole or arugula, works well in this recipe. Toasted walnuts offer an aromatic crunch that complements curls of nutty Parmesan cheese.

Cookbook celebrates Latin America's vast and vital cuisine
Dining

Cookbook celebrates Latin America's vast and vital cuisine

Martinez said Latin Americans tend to improvise in the kitchen, perhaps a reflection of many regions going through tough economic times, with some ingredients unavailable and others too expensive. “Improvising them, making what you can with what you have, is part of Latin American culture,” he said.

Dining

Hilde Lee: Christmas traditions stay strong over time

In the next two centuries, those areas of North America settled by the Dutch, the Swedes, the Spanish and the English celebrated Christmas, as they would have done in the Old World. However, the Puritans of New England were forbidden by their church elders to observe Christmas, because the Bible made no reference to such a celebration.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert