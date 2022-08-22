Buzz Bites: Farm-to-table fare, dinner bundles and a generous lemon basil martini

This week’s Buzz Bites will begin with different ways to let someone else cook during the back-to-school crush.

At DuCard Vineyards

DuCard’s Farm-to-Table Harvest Dinner, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, will be prepared by Madison Extension agent Brad Jarvis and local 4-H program students. The four-course meal is sourced from a variety of local producers, and proceeds will be donated to 4-H and other farming-related organizations.

The meal is $75, plus a 20% service charge. Seating is limited, so make reservations soon at ducardvineyards.com.

At Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill is offering a collection of Family Bundles to make fueling up for homework a little bit easier. The packages range from $47.90 to $42.90, and each feeds up to five people.

Choices include Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos with Bang Bang Shrimp, warm flour tortillas, shredded romaine, tomatoes and lime sour cream; Grilled Chicken with choice of signature sauce and signature side; Creamy Cajun Pasta with Shrimp with roasted shrimp, red peppers and artichokes tossed in a creamy Creole sauce over linguini; and Mahi and Shrimp with signature sauce and signature side choices. Each bundle comes with salad, cookies and bread.

Get the details at https://www.bonefishgrill.com/family-bundles.

At Sedona Taphouse

Thanks to sales of the T2T Lemon Basil Martini, Sedona Taphouse Restaurant, NAPA Kitchen and Wine and parent company DJB Hospitality have donated almost $40,000 to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation. The martini is sold at all 17 Sedona Taphouse locations and the new NAPA Kitchen and Wine in Midlothian.

In addition to helping first responders who showed courage on and after 9/11, the chain offers Dine Out for Charity, in which proceeds from Monday evening purchases of a Black Angus flatiron steak or grilled chicken or salmon are donated to a variety of featured charities. (If you’ve ever taken part in the Steak Out for Charity campaign, it’s the same initiative.)

Battle of the Burger Joints

Sometimes, only a hot, juicy burger will do. Burger aficionados have until Tuesday to take part in the 2022 Battle of the Burger Joints, which is presented by the Virginia Beef Council, so look for #EatDrinkBurgerWeek to find out what it's all about. Participating restaurants will be serving up some off-the-menu wonders for $10. You be the judge.