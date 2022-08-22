 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUZZ BITES

Buzz Bites: Farm-to-table fare, dinner bundles and a generous lemon basil martini

Family Bundles

Family Bundles feed up to five people. This Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos meal includes salad, fresh bread and cookies, too.

 Courtesy of Bonefish Grill

This week’s Buzz Bites will begin with different ways to let someone else cook during the back-to-school crush.

At DuCard Vineyards

DuCard’s Farm-to-Table Harvest Dinner, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, will be prepared by Madison Extension agent Brad Jarvis and local 4-H program students. The four-course meal is sourced from a variety of local producers, and proceeds will be donated to 4-H and other farming-related organizations.

The meal is $75, plus a 20% service charge. Seating is limited, so make reservations soon at ducardvineyards.com.

At Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill is offering a collection of Family Bundles to make fueling up for homework a little bit easier. The packages range from $47.90 to $42.90, and each feeds up to five people.

Choices include Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos with Bang Bang Shrimp, warm flour tortillas, shredded romaine, tomatoes and lime sour cream; Grilled Chicken with choice of signature sauce and signature side; Creamy Cajun Pasta with Shrimp with roasted shrimp, red peppers and artichokes tossed in a creamy Creole sauce over linguini; and Mahi and Shrimp with signature sauce and signature side choices. Each bundle comes with salad, cookies and bread.

Get the details at https://www.bonefishgrill.com/family-bundles.

At Sedona Taphouse

Thanks to sales of the T2T Lemon Basil Martini, Sedona Taphouse Restaurant, NAPA Kitchen and Wine and parent company DJB Hospitality have donated almost $40,000 to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation. The martini is sold at all 17 Sedona Taphouse locations and the new NAPA Kitchen and Wine in Midlothian.

In addition to helping first responders who showed courage on and after 9/11, the chain offers Dine Out for Charity, in which proceeds from Monday evening purchases of a Black Angus flatiron steak or grilled chicken or salmon are donated to a variety of featured charities. (If you’ve ever taken part in the Steak Out for Charity campaign, it’s the same initiative.)

Battle of the Burger Joints

Sometimes, only a hot, juicy burger will do. Burger aficionados have until Tuesday to take part in the 2022 Battle of the Burger Joints, which is presented by the Virginia Beef Council, so look for #EatDrinkBurgerWeek to find out what it's all about. Participating restaurants will be serving up some off-the-menu wonders for $10. You be the judge.

To keep salmon succulent in a skillet, baste, then sauce

To keep salmon succulent in a skillet, baste, then sauce

For weeknight cooking, the cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street love seared fish. That's because it usually cooks in half the time as chicken. But it’s a fine line between cooked and completely dried out. So they often choose salmon because its richness makes it more forgiving in a skillet than most white fish. Then they take a two-step approach to ensure it stays moist. They baste it in butter and then serve it with a luscious sauce. Borrowing from Colombia’s take on guacamole, they spike the easy, no-cook sauce with lime juice and vinegar. A fresh tomato-cilantro salsa finishes the dish to balance the rich, savory fish.

No-Cook Cooking: Pack your pantry with some go-to helpers

Think of something shelf-stable and scrumptious that you could enjoy cold or hot if the power were to go out, and pick up a can or container or two for your pantry. Yes, chickpeas, I'm looking straight at you. You'll be ready next time a neighbor leaves tomatoes on your front porch rail or fresh limes finally are on sale again.

Baking star Paul Hollywood returns to the classic recipes

Baking star Paul Hollywood returns to the classic recipes

English baking specialist and judge on “The Great British Baking Show” Paul Hollywood has returned to the basics this summer. He offers ultimate versions of recipes in the new cookbook “Bake.” The book is divided into six parts. There's cakes, cookies and scones, breads and flatbreads, pizzas and doughnuts, pastry and pies, and desserts. In addition to adding less sugar — and also less salt — Hollywood has put his own twist on certain recipes. For instance he asks for bread flour — also known as strong flour — in his scones. And he ditches lemon in favor of a lime meringue pie.

