Buzz Bites: Drive-thru favorites arrive in Zion Crossroads

This week’s Buzz Bites has the latest on a new drive-thru, a tasty local tradition and something to wash it all down with, too.

In Zion CrossroadsIf you’ve been craving seasoned fries lately, you’re in luck. Checkers has opened a new drive-thru restaurant at 75 Market St. in Zion Crossroads.

The Big Buford burger, hot dogs, substantial sandwiches, milkshakes and more just got closer to home.

The new restaurant, which opened April 19, is the eighth location in Virginia. Find all the details at checkers.com.

At Jefferson School African American Heritage CenterCharlottesville’s popular Greens Cook-Off is coming back from 1 to 6 p.m. April 30, so get those recipes ready.

Entries will be accepted in three categories: greens, macaroni and cheese and pound cake. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian recipes will be accepted.

It’s a chance to celebrate traditional ways of cooking favorite foods and innovative new takes on the classics.

If you’re planning to compete, you must prepared to submit your recipe for judging purposes and supply enough food and display and serving material for 100 diners. Table covers, cutlery and serving cups will be provided.

Entries will be judged on taste, look, smell and originality.

Entry is free for cooks; diners are asked for a suggested donation of $5. While you’re enjoying the food, remember to cast your vote for the People’s Choice Awards, which will be presented in all three categories. Get all the details at jeffschoolheritagecenter.com.

At PaneraPanera is teaming up with rapper T-Pain to launch its new Unlimited Sip Club monthly subscription program. What started as a coffee subscription is expanding to include all 27 self-serve beverages on Pantera’s menu.

The new subscription is being offered at $10.99 per month, but signing up before May 6 can get you a free subscription through July 6.

And at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, there will be a drawing to see who wins the 24-karat gold-plated T-Pain x Panera Chalice. Designed by celebrity jeweler Greg Yuna, it boasts laser etching and hand-set stones. Learn more at panerabread.com.

