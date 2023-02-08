This week’s Buzz Bites offers some sweet selections for your last-minute plans for Valentine’s Day and beyond.

At Duck DonutsThe Love Assortment will be available through Tuesday at Duck Donuts. Whether you’re planning to surprise your sweetheart, share them with your work buddies or devour them on the way home, there’s bound to be a holiday flavor just for you.

Look for the assortment’s chocolate icing with raspberry drizzle, strawberry icing with miniature chocolate chips and vanilla icing with love sprinkles and a candied rose.

Get all the particulars at duckdonuts.com.

At McDonald’sSeasonal fare doesn’t go away once Valentine’s Day is over. At McDonald’s, the Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will return to the menu on Feb. 20.

The minty shake, first introduced in 1970, blends vanilla soft serve with Shamrock Shake syrup and crowns it with whipped topping. The McFlurry, which joined the menu in 2020, combines Shamrock style with the crunch of chocolate cookies. Head to mcdonalds.com to learn more about the limited-time treats.

At Bonefish GrillIf Sunday brunch is more your style, keep your eyes open for Bonefish Grill’s new frittatas and French toast sticks — all served with pitchers of Sparkling Mango White Sangria or Parker’s Margarita.

The new brunch menu includes Bacon and Cheddar Frittata, Caprese Frittata, Crab and Fontina Cheese Frittata and Grand Marnier French Toast Sticks. Each entrée comes with bacon and seasoned breakfast potatoes.

Learn more at www.bonefishgrill.com.

At Blue Ridge Food BankIt’s not too early to get your school signed up for the annual School Food Drive to help the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Schools in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Culpeper, Fluvanna, Greene, Madison and Orange counties have until Feb. 27 to sign up, and the drive itself will last from March 6 to 24.

Albemarle High School students Emily Warren and Lily Stendig will lead the efforts and help collect food at a time of year when food bank donations tend to slow down. Since the annual drive got started in 2011, schools and organizations have gathered 84,883 pounds of food to help provide 69,967 meals for neighbors who needed them.

To get a toolkit for your school, contact volunteer and food drive coordinator Brynna Strand at bstrand@brafb.org.