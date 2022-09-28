Buzz Bites: Doughnut fans celebrate National Coffee Day

This week’s Buzz Bites will get started with a way for doughnut lovers to enjoy National Coffee Day.

At Duck DonutsThursday is National Coffee Day, and customers who stop by Duck Donuts on Thursday will be able to get a future free medium hot coffee or cold brew with a doughnut purchase. Customers in the store at 2075 Bond St. will get coupons for free medium coffee or cold brew that can be used during a subsequent visit by Oct. 31.

Members of Duck Donuts Rewards will get the same offer by means of the app; if you’re ordering your treats online, just use the checkout code COFFEEDAY.

The deal is available not only with the purchase of such Duck Donuts mainstays as maple icing with bacon, but also with such limited-time seasonal doughnut flavors as Apple Pie, Pumpkin Roll or Coffee Cake. Learn more at www.duckdonuts.com.

Along Virginia Cider TrailTwenty members of the Virginia Cider Trail will be presenting fall events through Nov. 25, including Albemarle CiderWorks, Blue Toad Hard Cider, Bold Rock Nellysford Cidery, Bryant’s Cider, Coyote Hole Ciderworks and Potter’s Craft Cider.

Check out the individual venues’ websites and social media for schedules. Learn more about the Virginia Cider Trail at ciderculture.com.

At Bonefish GrillBonefish Grill has new seasonal menu items in time for National Pumpkin Month, which begins Saturday. Yes, October will be here Saturday.

Look for Swordfish and Pumpkin Ravioli, which is topped with crispy onions, crumbled feta and a bit of brown butter; Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts and Kung Pao Shrimp Noodle, both of which are topped with toasted macadamia nuts and fresh cilantro; Old-Fashioned Cedar Plank Salmon, which is brushed with a Jim Beam honey bourbon glaze; and Pumpkin Lava Cake.

You just might want to order the seasonal Fresh Apple Martini to accompany your selections. For all the details, go to bonefishgrill.com.

At Devils BackboneThe Valley Harvest Festival at Devils Backbone Brewing Company will offer cold brews, foods, fresh produce and bonfires through Oct. 23. It’ll take $6 to enter the Hay Bale Maze — unless you’re 5 or younger.

Hours will be 1 to 7 p.m. Fridays through Sundays at Devils Backbone Basecamp in Roseland. Check out dbbrewingcompany.com for all the particulars.

Plan ahead for next week’s festivities at Devils Backbone, when the three-day Hoopla music festival returns. Tickets can be purchased at etix.com; look for a variety of single-day admission and two-day and three-day packages.

Poker run to fight hungerThe Cove at Lake Anna in Mineral is one of the stops along the way on Sunday’s 2022 Jim Orange Poker Run, an annual event from ABATE of Virginia that raises funds for the Culpeper Food Closet. Be sure to sign up at the Shell station at 16176 Bennett Road in Culpeper between 10 and 11 a.m. Sunday.

The scenic group ride is $20 per hand. Learn more at (703) 963-1611.

At Frontier Culture MuseumIf you’re planning to head over the mountain this weekend, the Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton will present its annual Oktoberfest from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday — ending a two-year hiatus. Listen for music from Stadtkapelle Gersthofen, a band from Augsburg, Germany, and Richmond’s Elbe Musikanten German Band.

Of course, you’re wondering about the food. It’ll come from Bavarian Chef of Madison and Rick’s BBQ and Catering of Waynesboro.

Tickets are $19; seniors and veterans pay $15, and guests ages 6 to 12 get in for $9 each. For details, go to www.frontierculturemuseum.org/2022events/oktoberfest.