BUZZ BITES

Buzz Bites: Donations fuel a nourishing new year

This week’s Buzz Bites begins by diving into a donation that will provide more than 92,500 meals in the Charlottesville area.

CAAR donationThe Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors announced that its members raised $23,140 during November to help the Thomas Jefferson Area of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, which helps neighbors in Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Culpeper, Fluvanna, Greene, Madison and Orange.

Realtors and CAAR affiliates raised $13,140, and a $10,000 matching donation came from Sally and Peter Neill.

The food bank serves 20,700 people in the area each month. Each $1 donated to the food bank provides four meals.

It’s part of a tradition of giving. CAAR raised $12,500 to help fund five of the food bank’s 11 Mobile Food Pantry sites in 2021 and chipped in more than $30,000 to the food bank in 2020.

For details, go to brafb.org or caar.com.

Loaves & FishesDuring 2022, Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry provided healthy food to 67,134 people during 19,000 separate pantry visits. That represents a 28% increase when compared to 2021.

Many families receive food every other week, and one-third of the households Loaves & Fishes assisted were visiting the pantry for the first time. Each household receives 100 pounds of food.

Volunteers are an important part of the equation for Loaves & Fishes, where 422 volunteers chipped in 10,952 hours in 2022.

Learn more about the pantry and its mission at cvilleloaves.org.

