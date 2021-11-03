Buzz Bites: Culinary incubator, early Thanksgiving ideas and more

This week’s Buzz Bites will help you start your Thanksgiving plans by shopping local and make sure you’re looking forward to all the delectable food-focused businesses that will get their start in a new business incubator.

At New HillNew Hill Development Corporation has received a $150,000 state grant to establish a culinary incubator that will help Black entrepreneurs get their food and beverage businesses off to a solid start.

The Black Entrepreneurial Advancement and Community Opportunity Network (BEACON) Incubator Project will help Black business owners learn the skills they need to establish, sustain and expand their ventures.

A six-week pilot program is planned for January and February 2022; it will offer in-person and online training in bookkeeping, payroll management, marketing and other essentials. Two commercial kitchens will be available for entrepreneurs to share. To learn more about the program and see if it lines up with your culinary business goals — or if it could be just the thing to help a friend or loved one turn determination into success — go to newhilldev.org/business-incubator.