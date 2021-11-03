Buzz Bites: Culinary incubator, early Thanksgiving ideas and more

This week’s Buzz Bites will help you start your Thanksgiving plans by shopping local and make sure you’re looking forward to all the delectable food-focused businesses that will get their start in a new business incubator.
At New HillNew Hill Development Corporation has received a $150,000 state grant to establish a culinary incubator that will help Black entrepreneurs get their food and beverage businesses off to a solid start.
The Black Entrepreneurial Advancement and Community Opportunity Network (BEACON) Incubator Project will help Black business owners learn the skills they need to establish, sustain and expand their ventures.
A six-week pilot program is planned for January and February 2022; it will offer in-person and online training in bookkeeping, payroll management, marketing and other essentials. Two commercial kitchens will be available for entrepreneurs to share. To learn more about the program and see if it lines up with your culinary business goals — or if it could be just the thing to help a friend or loved one turn determination into success — go to newhilldev.org/business-incubator.
At The Melting PotWhether you’ve been crying on their shoulders, crashing on their couches or raiding their refrigerators this year — or simply loving them from a distance during the pandemic — Friendsgiving is a delicious opportunity to make sure your friends know how much they mean to you. Every Wednesday in November, The Melting Pot will offer Best Fondue Friends Forever Friendsgiving, a three-course meal that’ll show them how you feel.
Dip into the cheese fondue segment with prosciutto, summer sausage, pretzel bread, baguette, seasonal vegetables and other choices. After a fresh salad, there will be some chocolate fondue, plus Rice Krispies Treats, macarons, brownies, blondies and fresh fruits — think pineapple, strawberries and bananas — for dunking.
Add an entrée for $10 to make it a four-course feast. And if you’re looking for suggestions for pairing libations with all the offerings, consider the Whiskey Business, Melting Pot Mule or local wine specials. Make reservations at meltingpot.com.
At Keswick VineyardsKeswick Vineyards has taken the guesswork out of selecting wines to complement the Thanksgiving dinner you’re serving at home by creating a holiday bundle of 2020 Estate Reserve Rosé, 2020 Keswick Chardonnay and 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon Estate Reserve.
The deal is available only through Nov. 24 for $99.95 per bundle, plus tax and shipping. No additional discounts are available on this collection. Head to shop.keswickvineyards.com to mark wine off your Thanksgiving list. To check out other options, go to keswickvineyards.com.
A different food driveWhat could be easier than a food drive that doesn’t involve driving? Fluvanna Rotary is planning its Holiday Food Drive-By for Wednesday, so all Fluvanna County residents have to do is make sure nonperishable foods are safely packaged beside their mailboxes between 8 and 10 a.m.
By 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, volunteers will start picking up plastic bags and boxes of food items for donation to the Monticello Area Community Action Agency.
Pick-ups already are scheduled for Lake Monticello, Broken Island and Sycamore Square, and if you’d like your Fluvanna neighborhood to be included, let Betsy Gunnels know at (434) 996-9797.
Not a Fluvanna resident? Donations can be sent to Rotary Foundation of Fluvanna County at 265 Turkey Sag Trail, Suite, 102, PO Box 114, Palmyra, VA 22963.
At DuCardDuCard Vineyards will begin its Vertical Merlot Tasting at 2 p.m. Sunday. Here’s your chance to sample vintages from the DuCard library and get a sense of how weather and winemaking techniques influenced each year’s results from 2011 to the present.
The event is $49 and includes some nibbles. The Wine Club discount applies, and it’s always a good time to join. Seating is limited, so you’ll need reservations. The information you need is at ducardvineyards.com.