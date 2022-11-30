Buzz Bites: Crozet's the place for winter's dark brews

In some parts of the country, especially the South, sweet potatoes make regular appearances at the end of the meal. Yet for many of us elsewhere it’s a surprise to encounter them in dessert form. But they are called sweet potatoes for a reason. A comforting, pretty and very simple sweet potato pie makes a nice alternative to the more traditional pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving. Food writer Katie Workman thinks refrigerated, store-bought crusts are one of the best inventions ever to make pie-making easier. But if you have a pie crust recipe you like, please feel free to use it here. Workman does like making homemade whipped cream.