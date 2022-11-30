 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Bites: Crozet's the place for winter's dark brews

Duck Donuts' Holiday Assortment

The Holiday Assortment, featuring minty green icing and festive seasonal sprinkles, will be available at Duck Donuts through New Year’s Day.

This week’s Buzz Bites will begin with an afternoon of Virginia ciders and wintry dark brews served in the midst of Crozet’s beauty.

Crozet Winter Brews FestivalThe fourth annual event is set for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Claudius Crozet Park. The admission price offers unlimited tastings of more than 30 beers and ciders.

Look for Blue Toad Cider, Decipher Brewing, Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Loose Shoe Brewing Company, Pale Fire Brewing Co., Pro Re Nata Brewpub & Music Hall, Redbeard Brewing Company, Selvedge Brewing, Skipping Rock Beer Co., South Street Brewery, Starr Hill Brewery and Three Notch’d Brewing Company.

Look for live music by Cinémathèque and Matthew O’Donnell, an ugly sweater contest, fire pits and a winter market. Food trucks include ‘Za Spot, Twisted Biscuits, Legaci Eats, Firefly on the Fly, I’ll Stop the World and Melt with You, and You Choke ’Em, We Smoke ’Em Barbecue. Fox Hollow Baking Company and Blue Ridge Kettle Korn also will be there.

Tickets for the pet-friendly event are $30; designated drivers and underaged guests get in for $10. Children and youths ages 13 and younger get in for free. Free shuttle service will be provided to and from Ix Art Park and Old Trail, thanks to Hop On Tours. An After-party is planned at Starr Hill Crozet Tap Room.

At Duck Donuts The Holiday Assortment is back at Duck Donuts through New Year’s Day, so here’s your chance to pick up doughnuts covered in minty green icing and sprinkles.

There will be plenty of seasonal beverages to pair with them, including the Mint Oreo Milkshake, Milk Chocolate Donut Sundae, peppermint hot chocolate and limited-time-only peppermint mocha.

Get all the particulars at duckdonuts.com.

