Buzz Bites: Comedy and wine keep spirits soaring at Keswick Vineyards

The folks at Ronald McDonald House have been making families feel at home during challenging times by offering a main meal a day, plenty of fruit and snacks and a stocked kitchen in which folks can prepare breakfasts and lunches. Under normal circumstances, the team takes more than 75 free lunches to families at the hospital on Fridays and wheels a hospitality cart of coffee, tea, cocoa and treats twice a week to give families a boost. Foodie volunteers are always welcome, so check the website for all the details.

Sip & SlobberPlan ahead for Vitae Spirits’ upcoming fundraiser for Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. The Sip & Slobber Adoption Event is set for noon to 5 p.m. June 19 at the family-run craft distillery at 715 Henry Ave.

Ordinarily, the humans do the sipping and the adorable adoptable pets do the drooling, but you’ll get no judgment here if slobber shows up unbidden while you’re trying to decide which wine to try. Learn more at caspca.org.

And speaking of slobbering, it’s kitten season again over at the SPCA, so if nourishing others is your thing, think about pitching in to help provide Kitten Milk Replacer and other needs for bottle babies.