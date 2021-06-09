Buzz Bites: Comedy and wine keep spirits soaring at Keswick Vineyards

This week’s Buzz Bites gets started with a little wine-fueled funny business.
Keswick Vineyards will be filling its outdoor Aurora Tent with the comedy stylings of headliner Benjy Himmelfarb, featured performer Matt Deakins and special guest Brandon Beswick at 8 p.m. Friday.
J.R. Stoffel will serve as host for “Laughter and Wine: An Open-Air Comedy Night.” Doors will open for food and drinks at 6:30 p.m., and Popito’s Pizza will be available from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for the event, which is open to patrons ages 21 and older. No alcohol from outside the vineyard will be permitted. Keep in mind that the show may contain content that some folks may find offensive. For details, go to keswick vineyards. com or dial (434) 244-3341.
Meals from the HeartIf you’d like to help Ronald McDonald House celebrate 40 years of making life easier for families who are in town while their children receive medical treatment at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital, consider participating in the Meals from the Heart program. Groups of up to three vaccinated people can come cook a meal for houseguests.
If you have access to a commercial kitchen, you also can prepare meals ahead of time there and bring them in individual portion-sized containers. Get all the particulars from Debbie Kaplan at dkaplan@rmhcharlottesville.org, or call her at (434) 295-1885.
The folks at Ronald McDonald House have been making families feel at home during challenging times by offering a main meal a day, plenty of fruit and snacks and a stocked kitchen in which folks can prepare breakfasts and lunches. Under normal circumstances, the team takes more than 75 free lunches to families at the hospital on Fridays and wheels a hospitality cart of coffee, tea, cocoa and treats twice a week to give families a boost. Foodie volunteers are always welcome, so check the website for all the details.
Sip & SlobberPlan ahead for Vitae Spirits’ upcoming fundraiser for Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. The Sip & Slobber Adoption Event is set for noon to 5 p.m. June 19 at the family-run craft distillery at 715 Henry Ave.
Ordinarily, the humans do the sipping and the adorable adoptable pets do the drooling, but you’ll get no judgment here if slobber shows up unbidden while you’re trying to decide which wine to try. Learn more at caspca.org.
And speaking of slobbering, it’s kitten season again over at the SPCA, so if nourishing others is your thing, think about pitching in to help provide Kitten Milk Replacer and other needs for bottle babies.
The organization has raised about $1,700 of the $5,750 it needs to provide veterinary care, sterilization surgery and ear-wiggling-good bottled nutrition for 50 little felines who need to be fed by hand until they’re big enough to get the hang of solid kitten food. It costs $115 per kitten to get tomorrow’s cats a solid start in life. Find out how you can help at caspca.org.
Local coffee newsCharlottesville-based Bread & Table has purchased Snowing in Space Coffee Company and will merge the business with its own Grit Coffee to streamline operations while making sure each brand remains distinct and independent.
Bread & Table is the parent company behind The Wool Factory, Cou Cou Rachou and Grit Coffee, which also is launching a rebranding effort with new packaging, an updated website and more.