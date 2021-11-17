 Skip to main content
Buzz Bites: Cider Week, tons of food drive fun and a matching challenge
Buzz Bites: Cider Week, tons of food drive fun and a matching challenge

Fluvanna Rotary food drive

Fluvanna Rotary’s recent food drive brought in about 8,000 pounds of food for MACAA Food Bank. The food will nourish local families through the MACAA Food Bank.

 Courtesy of Mike Feazel

This week’s Buzz Bites is serving up everything from Cider Week style to charitable efforts to help make sure everyone gets a seat at the table.

At FireflyFirefly will celebrate Cider Week through Sunday with cider cocktails and non-alcoholic fresh apple cider from seven area cideries, including Albemarle CiderWorks, Big Fish Cider, Blue Toad Cider, Bryant’s Cider, Coyote Hole, Old Hill Cider and Potter’s Craft Cider. Fans usually can expect to find at least five ciders available at all times, but Cider Week is pouring creative new options to enjoy.

Admission is free, and fans can expect an atmosphere appropriate for all ages. Find out more at fireflycville.com.

Fluvanna Rotary’s resultsThe most recent Fluvanna Rotary food drive collected about 8,000 pounds of food for the Monticello Area Community Action Agency Food Bank. Three previous drives have brought in about 25,000 pounds of food for neighbors in need.

At Jersey Mike’sJersey Mike’s Subs has donated $300,000 to a matching campaign to support the national nonprofit Wreaths Across America. The goal is to sponsor enough wreaths for placement to honor 40,000 veterans.

Through Nov. 30, every $15 wreath sponsorship completed at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/JerseyMikes will be matched, up to $300,000. And it’s not the first time Jersey Mike’s has pitched in; since 2012, the firm has raised more than $2.5 million to help Wreaths Across America support military members and their families.

Wreaths Across America will present national wreath-laying events at more than 2,800 locations on Dec. 18, including Arlington National Cemetery. To find a cemetery near you that could use your help, look up volunteering opportunities at wreathsacrossamerica.org.

