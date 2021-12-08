Buzz Bites: Cake, champagne, coffee and romance

This week’s Buzz Bites introduces a new place to find bakery delights and bubbly, plus a festive Champagne dinner.
At Cake BloomFounder and head baker Susan Sweeney and her four older sisters have created a new venture in the former Snowing in Space spot at 700 W. Main St. that combines a botanical bakery, sparkling wine bar and curated retail gift store.
What began during the pandemic shutdown in April 2020 as a home delivery business known for fresh and pressed floral cakes offers a rotating selection of cakes by the slice, five-slice sampler boxes and pre-ordered whole cakes. Sparkling wines from Champagne, Charlottesville, Italy, Spain and California are served by the glass or bottle or in cocktails.
Keep an eye out for Scrappy Hour, in which an off-dry trio of dessert wines is paired with cake samples. Soup and salad boards, artisanal cheeses and caviar also are available. Get all the details at cakebloom.com.
At BroadclothA Champagne Dinner served at Broadcloth at 6 p.m. Sunday will combine a curated selection of sparkling wines paired with a tasting menu by Executive Chef Tucker Yoder
The meal is $200 and includes Champagne pairings with canapes, a four-course meal, petits fours, gratuity and tax. Make reservations soon through Resy.com. Learn more at thewoolfactory.com.
At SheetzIf you need a little eye-opener after all that bubbly, Sheetz has brought back its holiday coffee program. Each week during December, customers can get one free self-serve coffee and Cup’occino. Check your My Sheetz Rewardz account for your freebies.
At The Melting PotMaybe you’ve met someone new; maybe you want to celebrate your anniversary before the holidays get here. Or maybe you’ve just watched “Love, Actually” for the umpteenth time. Whatever has you thinking of romance, The Melting Pot ‘s new Thursdate date-night menu is available.
For $44.98 per person, look for a choice of cheese fondue, salad and a choice of filet mignon, Atlantic salmon or teriyaki steak — not to mention the sparkling chocolate fondue.
Want to sweep someone special away from it all after a rough day of year-end paperwork? Try a gift card. Learn more and make reservations at meltingpot.com/charlottesville-va/thursdate-menu.aspx.