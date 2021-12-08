Buzz Bites: Cake, champagne, coffee and romance

This week’s Buzz Bites introduces a new place to find bakery delights and bubbly, plus a festive Champagne dinner.

At Cake BloomFounder and head baker Susan Sweeney and her four older sisters have created a new venture in the former Snowing in Space spot at 700 W. Main St. that combines a botanical bakery, sparkling wine bar and curated retail gift store.

What began during the pandemic shutdown in April 2020 as a home delivery business known for fresh and pressed floral cakes offers a rotating selection of cakes by the slice, five-slice sampler boxes and pre-ordered whole cakes. Sparkling wines from Champagne, Charlottesville, Italy, Spain and California are served by the glass or bottle or in cocktails.

Keep an eye out for Scrappy Hour, in which an off-dry trio of dessert wines is paired with cake samples. Soup and salad boards, artisanal cheeses and caviar also are available. Get all the details at cakebloom.com.

At BroadclothA Champagne Dinner served at Broadcloth at 6 p.m. Sunday will combine a curated selection of sparkling wines paired with a tasting menu by Executive Chef Tucker Yoder