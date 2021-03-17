Buzz Bites: Broadcloth Restaurant prepares to open March 26

Broadcloth Restaurant, the new spot at The Wool Factory for more elegant dining, will be opening March 26, so get those reservations lined up for socially distanced dinner service.
Executive Chef Tucker Yoder is planning menus that will be changing nightly with the fresh, seasonal availability of local ingredients. If you’d like to take advantage of wine and spirits pairings with your meal, they’ll be available. Rachel DeJong is executive pastry chef, so save room for dessert.
Look for four-course meals for $60 per person and six-course meals for $90 per person. Yoder also is offering chef’s tasting menus for $135 that include eight to 10 courses that he’ll select with you in mind.
Keep in mind that social distancing is part of the experience. Parties will be limited to four diners, and the dining room has a limit of half its normal capacity.
Go to thewoolfactory.com to get all the particulars. From there, the resy.com link for reservations is just a click away. That’s also where you can learn more about The Workshop, Selvedge Brewing and the whole history of the eatery’s Historic Woolen Mills site, which has been home to a water grist mill, wool processing and uniform manufacturing that employed countless local residents. It’s also possible to get your name on the mailing list for special events.
From Devils Backbone
It’s never really too late to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, but you won’t want to wait long to catch Devils Backbone Brewing Company’s Reilly’s Red. The limited-edition offering is an award-winning ale from head brewer Aaron Reilly that pays tribute on this side of the pond to the great red beers of Ireland.
For March Madness devotees, Devils Backbone has an offering to help you toast your team — or drown your sorrows. The Pace, also available while supplies last, is a lager that drew inspiration from Virginia men’s head basketball coach Tony Bennet and his “Embrace the Pace” philosophy.
Don’t forget that The Bluegrass Grill & Bakery’s Breakfast Pop-Up can be found on The Summit at the Nellysford site from 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays. Seating is available only on The Summit Deck at the moment, but it’s easy to place orders for curbside pickup if you prefer. On the website, there’s a link to toasttab.com to get your order started.
For all the details, go to dbbrewingcompany.com.
Sombrero’s anniversary
Sombrero’s Mexican Cuisine and Cafe will be celebrating its first anniversary from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27 in Charlottesville’s Water Street lot. Look for the food truck and a choice of guacamole or queso with your free chips.
Meals will be $1 off that day, so show your support for an eatery that opened right before the pandemic and made it through in style. Head to sombreroscville.com for all the details.
Easter deals
Bonefish Grill is serving up an Easter dinner that can be enjoyed in the restaurant or taken home for stress-free dining.
The Mahi and Shrimp Family Bundle, available April 2 through 4, comes with house or Caesar salad, a choice of sauces, family-style side dishes, fresh bread with pesto and cookies. The meal can serve up to five people for $49.90.
Several seasonal fish dishes remain on the Friday menu through April 2 for $18.90. Look for Rockefeller “Butterfish,” which tops Alaskan black cod with creamy spinach and jumbo lump crab, and the Angler’s Catch, which presents its tempura-style crispy cod and shrimp on a bed of fries. Cocktail and tartar sauces and homemade coleslaw are supporting players.
Reservations are encouraged, so head to order.bonefishgrill.com or contact DoorDash or UberEats to line up your carryout orders.
Valley Fest date
Here’s some good news for our food fans over the mountain: a popular event will mark its 20th anniversary in September. Valley Fest: Shenandoah Valley Beer and Wine Festival has been scheduled for Sept. 18 on the slopes of Massanutten Resort, the Harrison-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce has announced.
Keep up with event details, pandemic safety protocols and other updates at valleyfestbeerandwine.com.