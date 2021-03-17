Buzz Bites: Broadcloth Restaurant prepares to open March 26

Broadcloth Restaurant, the new spot at The Wool Factory for more elegant dining, will be opening March 26, so get those reservations lined up for socially distanced dinner service.

Executive Chef Tucker Yoder is planning menus that will be changing nightly with the fresh, seasonal availability of local ingredients. If you’d like to take advantage of wine and spirits pairings with your meal, they’ll be available. Rachel DeJong is executive pastry chef, so save room for dessert.

Look for four-course meals for $60 per person and six-course meals for $90 per person. Yoder also is offering chef’s tasting menus for $135 that include eight to 10 courses that he’ll select with you in mind.

Keep in mind that social distancing is part of the experience. Parties will be limited to four diners, and the dining room has a limit of half its normal capacity.

Go to thewoolfactory.com to get all the particulars. From there, the resy.com link for reservations is just a click away. That’s also where you can learn more about The Workshop, Selvedge Brewing and the whole history of the eatery’s Historic Woolen Mills site, which has been home to a water grist mill, wool processing and uniform manufacturing that employed countless local residents. It’s also possible to get your name on the mailing list for special events.