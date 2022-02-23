Buzz Bites: Basketball legend to open restaurant near JPJ Arena

This week’s Buzz Bites opens with news about Ralph Sampson’s American Tap Room, which is scheduled to open March 14 at 973 Emmet St. North, half a mile from John Paul Jones Arena.

Sampson, a standout University of Virginia and NBA basketball player, is teaming up with Thompson Hospitality to open a restaurant with a sports bar vibe and an upscale American favorites menu. Fans can expect sports bar seating and dining areas.

Look for beers, wines and cocktails. Ralph’s House IPA will be on tap; the brew is a collaboration between Sampson and Three Notch’d Brewery. The menu will include everything from lobster mac and cheese and Impossible meat kabobs to chicken and waffles, crab cakes, smash burgers and char-grilled and fried wings.

At Bonefish Grill

Folks who are choosing fish on Fridays as part of observing Lent can find several options at Bonefish Grill, including Angler’s Catch. The entrée, available every Friday through April 8, serves up tempura-style, hand-breaded crispy cod with panko-battered jumbo shrimp on a bed of fries; coleslaw, cocktail sauce and tartar sauce come with it for $18.90.

Other seasonal choices include Rockefeller Butterfish, which tops Alaskan sablefish with creamy spinach and jumbo lump crab. The Baja Scallops + Shrimp Scampi Pasta piles seafood tossed in a garlic scampi sauce on top of linguini. Check out all the menu options online at bonefishgrill.com.

At Devils Backbone

Devils Backbone Distilling Company’s Canned Cocktails are now the preferred canned cocktails of the Middle Atlantic PGA.

New flavors in the Smash series will be launched in March, including Tropical Smash, a passion fruit choice, and Grape Smash. Fans can expect a variety of tasting opportunities and social giveaways.

At Live Arts

It’s not too soon to snag your tickets for Boozy Drag Brunch, a fundraising extravaganza for Live Arts from 1 to 5 p.m. March 20 at Vault Virginia. Performers will include Michelle Livigne, Sweet Pickles and master of ceremonies Jason Elliott.

The fundraiser is inspired by “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” which will open March 4 at Live Arts. VIP all-access tickets are $250; standard tickets are $150. If you won’t be able to attend in person, virtual tickets are $25. Learn more at livearts.org.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.