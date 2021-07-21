 Skip to main content
Buzz Bites: Afton Mountain Vineyards soon to resume indoor dining
BUZZ BITES

Buzz Bites: Afton Mountain Vineyards soon to resume indoor dining

Fans of indoor dining will have a new option next week. Starting Tuesday, visitors may reserve seats in the Sun Room or Living Room at Afton Mountain Vineyards.

Reservations for the hourlong tastings are $25. Attendance is limited to two to six people per group, who will get a guided tasting of five wines.

If you’d rather enjoy your wine outdoors, no reservations are needed. Learn more at aftonmountainvineyards.com.

Winning restaurants

Wine Spectator has announced the winners of its 2021 Restaurant Awards, which honor restaurants for appealing wine lists.

Four local favorites are on this year’s list — Fleurie Restaurant, 1799 at The Clifton, Bizou and The Local Restaurant & Catering.

The 40th annual awards recognize restaurants for wine lists that suit the cuisines they serve, appeal to diverse wine lovers and include interesting choices.

The magazine honored 46 Virginia establishments.

Get all the details at winespectator.com.

