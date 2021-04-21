Buzz Bites: A toast to animal friends, a new TV show and more

This week’s Buzz Bites starts with an opportunity to raise a toast to our anipals — and the neighbors who work so hard to care for them and get them ready for forever homes.

At Blue Mountain BreweryHead to Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton to participate in Ales for Animals Donation Day. From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, at both Blue Mountain Brewery and Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, $1 from the price of every draft beer sold will be donated to local animal charities Almost Home Pet Adoption Center, Humane Society/SPCA of Nelson County, Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue and Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary.

If you enjoy exploring the complementary flavors of local brews and Mexican cuisine, check out Blue Mountain Barrel House’s Taco Tuesday and Tostada Thursday promotions, too.

Tuesday’s tacos come in chicken, pork, fish and veggie versions from noon to 8 p.m., and other menu items will be offered. On Thursday, the food truck and tasting room are available from noon to 8 p.m., and the tostada options include chicken, Baja fish, roasted vegetable and ahi tuna. Get all the details at bluemountainbrewery.com.