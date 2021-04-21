Buzz Bites: A toast to animal friends, a new TV show and more

This week’s Buzz Bites starts with an opportunity to raise a toast to our anipals — and the neighbors who work so hard to care for them and get them ready for forever homes.
At Blue Mountain BreweryHead to Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton to participate in Ales for Animals Donation Day. From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, at both Blue Mountain Brewery and Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, $1 from the price of every draft beer sold will be donated to local animal charities Almost Home Pet Adoption Center, Humane Society/SPCA of Nelson County, Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue and Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary.
If you enjoy exploring the complementary flavors of local brews and Mexican cuisine, check out Blue Mountain Barrel House’s Taco Tuesday and Tostada Thursday promotions, too.
Tuesday’s tacos come in chicken, pork, fish and veggie versions from noon to 8 p.m., and other menu items will be offered. On Thursday, the food truck and tasting room are available from noon to 8 p.m., and the tostada options include chicken, Baja fish, roasted vegetable and ahi tuna. Get all the details at bluemountainbrewery.com.
At Prince MichelPrince Michel Vineyard & Winery in Leon will present a Winemaker Barrel Tasting event at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Here’s your chance to try four wine selections straight from the barrel.
The Wine Club event is $45 for guests; it’s free for members — and for guests who sign up to become members. Be sure to make your reservations by Thursday (as in today) by emailing wineclub@princemichel.com. Learn more at princemichel.com.
New TV series
Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, will team up with celebrity friends to help struggling restaurants bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic in “Restaurant Recovery,” a new series on Discovery+. The series takes him to 10 different independent restaurants across the country.
Two episodes are available each Thursday. Graves visits Chili John’s in Los Angeles with Snoop Dogg; Poor Boy Lloyd’s in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with Shaquille O’Neal; and a 107-year-old candy shop and diner in St. Louis with Nelly.
Also teaming up with Graves to help restaurants succeed are Rob Schneider, Rebirth Brass Band, La Mafia, Archie Manning, Roquan Smith and Michael Thomas.
Find out more at RestaurantRecovery.com.
Orange Uncorked
Plan ahead for the Orange Uncorked Wine Festival, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 2 at The Market at Grelen. The festival, formerly known as the Montpelier Wine Festival, is marking its 30th anniversary this year.
There will be a wide variety of Virginia wines, plus arts and crafts, food vendors and live music — not to mention the inaugural In-Person Mustache-Beard Competition, which will be emceed by Robert Baker, who is the 2020 North Texas Beard Alliance Styled Mustache Champion, 2020 Beard Team U.S.A. National Handlebar Champion and 2021 West Coast Classic Natural and Styled Champion.
Earth Quest will present demonstration of birds of prey, and there will be live demonstrations by Platinum Star Forge.
The entertainment lineup for May 1 in ludes Enya and the Fellas at 11 a.m., Chamomile & Whiskey at 2 p.m., the hat contest at 4 p.m. and the mustache competition at 4:30 p.m. The May 2 schedule includes Aubrey Diggers at noon, the beard competition at 2:30 p.m. and The Unsuitables at 2:30 p.m.
Learn more and buy tickets at montpelier.org and orangevachamber.com.