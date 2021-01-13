Buzz Bites: A new chef for Quirk Hotel Charlottesville

This week’s Buzz Bites will share news of a new executive chef and a way to learn more about tea.

At Quirk Hotel CharlottesvilleHector Pabon is the new executive chef at Quirk Hotel Charlottesville, where he already is busy elevating the breakfast and lunch fare at Quirk Cafe. Among other offerings, look for Q’ville Benedict with housemade biscuits and Virginia ham and a hot pastrami sandwich served on Albemarle Baking Company bread.

At the hotel’s indoor/outdoor Rooftop restaurant, Pabon is creating dishes inspired by Italy’s rustic cooking. Fresh local produce, house-made pastas, thin-crust pizzas, charcuterie and domestic and imported cheeses also are featured.

Keep an eye out for a menu for Bobboo, a barrel-aged spirits bar.

Pabon, a native of Puerto Rico, began his culinary training in 2001 at Le Cordon Bleu Academy in Orlando, Florida. His cooking career has taken him to Tampa Bay, Clearwater Beach, Atlanta and Santa Clara.

Work on your Ph.TeaIf your New Year’s resolutions involve learning new things and exploring new flavors, consider expanding your tea expertise.

New York City’s Tea Drunk is offering an Educational Tea Club in its virtual tea house at tea-drunk.com.