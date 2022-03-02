Buzz Bites: A James Beard Award semifinalist, new brews and a chocolate croissant

Peter Chang is among the 2022 James Beard Award semifinalists in the Outstanding Chef category.

The nominees for Restaurant and Chef awards will be revealed March 16, as will the honorees for the Leadership, Lifetime Achievement and Humanitarian of the Year awards. The winners will be feted at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards celebration on June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Chang serves his award-winning Sichuan specialties at 2162 Barracks Road, and his other Virginia restaurants can be found in Scott’s Addition in Richmond, Short Pump, Arlington, Fredericksburg, Williamsburg and Virginia Beach. He also has a restaurant in Rockville, Maryland.

Learn more at jamesbeard.org.

At Devils Backbone

Devils Backbone Brewing Company is launching a new Buck Tradition IPA family of brews this spring.

Starting Monday, check your favorite shelves for a variety of new and re-released selections, including the new Cyborg Brain Juice Dank IPA and Buck Tradition Variety Pack, Juicy Magic IPA, Eight-Point Imperial IPA and Sixteen-Point Imperial IPA. Head to dbbrewingcomany.com for all the particulars.

At Dunkin’

A new seasonal menu is popping up at Dunkin’ locations. The new Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew and Salted Caramel Signature Latte can be enjoyed with the new Roasted Tomato & Hummus Toast and Roasted Tomato & Avocado Toast. The hummus option has a sprinkling of za’atar seasoning, while everything-bagel flavors enliven the avocado choice; both are piled on sourdough bread.

There’s also a new Chocolate Croissant to try.

We’re all looking for a little extra good luck right about now, so if St. Patrick’s Day can’t show up too soon this year, keep in mind that Dunkin’ is serving up a new Shamrock Macchiato that adds creamy Irish creme notes and a cheerful green hue to a bold espresso beverage.

