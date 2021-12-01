Buzz Bites: A festival for winter beers, plus a brew for doughnut fans

The Albemarle County Service Authority is asking cooks and helpers to “cease the grease” by following some simple safety steps.

Save the cans from cranberry sauce and other favorites and pour unwanted grease in the cans — once it has cooled, of course. Cover the cans with aluminum foil and let the grease harden in a place where it won’t be in your way — in the back of the fridge or freezer, or under the sink. Once the grease has hardened, it’s fine to throw it away.

If you enjoy deep-frying seasonal turkeys, you’ll have more used frying oil than a simple grocery can will contain. Check the box the oil came in for instructions for allowing it to cool properly, pouring it back into the container and taking it to a recycling center for proper disposal; both the McIntire Recycling Center and the Ivy Material Utilization Center accept cooking grease. And if you used bottled oil and don’t have a proper box, just allow the grease to cool and harden completely so you can scoop it out, bag it carefully and put it in your trash can.

Go to serviceauthority.org for details.

