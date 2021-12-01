Buzz Bites: A festival for winter beers, plus a brew for doughnut fans

This week’s Buzz Bites starts with an outdoor beer festival and continues with seasonal beer, a presidential food drive and all kinds of holiday events.
At Claudius Crozet Park The third annual Crozet Winter Brews Festival will be focusing on dark and winter favorites from local cideries and breweries.
Lord Nelson and Matthew O’Donnell will provide the live music for the event, which is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The pet-friendly fest includes the debut of a new Starr Hill brew. There will be an after-party at Starr Hill Crozet Tap Room, and Hop On Tours will be providing free shuttle service to and from IX Art Park and Old Trail.
General admission is $30; designated drivers get in for $10, and children attend for free. Proceeds benefit Crozet Park. Learn more at crozetbeerfest.com.
At SheetzProject Happy Hole-idayz is back. Sheetz’ doughnut beer has returned to Sheetz locations; a four-pack of 16-ounce cans sells for $7.99, and once the limited-edition brew sells out, it’s gone.
The deep golden pale ale, created in partnership with Wicked Weed Brewing Company, has notes of freshly baked doughnuts, vanilla frosting, graham crackers, honey and malted barley. It was a hit during Black Friday 2020 and is back by popular demand; it is brewed with one pound of Shweetz Glazed Vanilla Donut Holes per barrel. For details, visit sheetz.com/beerproject.
At MontpelierJames Madison’s Montpelier is heading up a Holiday Food Drive through Jan. 2, 2022, to benefit Orange County’s Love Outreach Food Pantry. Food donations will be accepted during business hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays at the Café in the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center.
Keep in mind that donations won’t be accepted on Dec. 24 or 25, because the president’s home will be closed. Get all the particulars at montpelier.org.
At The Wool FactoryGet ready for the Holiday Market at The Wool Factory, which is planned for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12. There will be plenty of locally made treats and products to serve at holiday dinners and events, or to give as gifts. Admission is free.
It’s not too soon to make reservations for the Champagne Dinner at Broadcloth, which will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 12. Expect canapes, a four-course tasting menu and petits fours paired with champagne and sparkling wines. Get all the details at thewoolfactory.com.
Grease is the wordIt’s time for our annual reminder to dispose of the grease after holiday dinners and celebrations properly. Whatever you do, don’t dump the gunk down the sink for the pipes and sewer system to deal with, because it can lead to blockages, backups and all kinds of environmental nastiness.
The Albemarle County Service Authority is asking cooks and helpers to “cease the grease” by following some simple safety steps.
Save the cans from cranberry sauce and other favorites and pour unwanted grease in the cans — once it has cooled, of course. Cover the cans with aluminum foil and let the grease harden in a place where it won’t be in your way — in the back of the fridge or freezer, or under the sink. Once the grease has hardened, it’s fine to throw it away.
If you enjoy deep-frying seasonal turkeys, you’ll have more used frying oil than a simple grocery can will contain. Check the box the oil came in for instructions for allowing it to cool properly, pouring it back into the container and taking it to a recycling center for proper disposal; both the McIntire Recycling Center and the Ivy Material Utilization Center accept cooking grease. And if you used bottled oil and don’t have a proper box, just allow the grease to cool and harden completely so you can scoop it out, bag it carefully and put it in your trash can.
Go to serviceauthority.org for details.