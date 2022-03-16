Buzz Bites: A brewery facility acquisition and more

This week’s Buzz Bites will begin with Three Notch’d Brewing Company’s acquisition of the former Wild Wolf facility in Nellysford.

The Charlottesville-based brewery will gain a 13-acre Nelson County location in an area already known for its beer tourism. Renovation plans include connecting the site to public water treatment facilities.

Coming up will be the official launch of Three Notch’s Distilling Company and more tinkering with ready-to-drink cocktails. Learn more at threenotchd brewing.com.

Feeding Greene donation

Feeding Greene Inc. received $2,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. It plans to use the grant funds to offer cooking demonstrations, recipes and a stoplight system to identify healthier food choices.

The foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants throughout its 10-state area to help organizations that feed neighbors in need. It joins forces with Feeding America and local food agencies to offer a wide variety of programs, including food backpack programs. Find out more at foodlion.com/in-our-community.

At Pharsalia

It’s not too soon to sign up for “A Taste for Herbs with Kerry Giles,” which is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 19 at Pharsalia.

Giles will offer tips for selecting and planting a variety of herbs. Look for herb tastings and some recipes to try. Most of the herb plants are organic, and some are hard to find, so get ready to learn new options for both kitchen and garden.

The rain-or-shine workshop is $95. Feel free to bring a picnic and drink to enjoy after the event. Learn more about the Tyro estate and its classes at phar saliaevents.com.